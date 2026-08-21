Real Madrid Named the Most Valuable Football Brand for the Third Consecutive Year

·1·Sport
Real Madrid Named the Most Valuable Football Brand for the Third Consecutive Year

The prestigious London-based Brand Finance international consulting firm has published its ranking of the world’s 50 most valuable football club brands. Real Madrid retained its status as the world’s most valuable football brand for the third consecutive year. Barcelona ranked second, while Arsenal surged from eighth to complete the top three.

Real Madrid’s dominance and Arsenal’s huge leap

Real Madrid’s brand value reached a record $2.766 billionand earned the highest AAA+ rating. Arsenal, meanwhile, jumped directly from eighth to third with a valuation of $1.772 billion, thanks to steady growth and financial success in recent years.

The 10 most valuable football club brands in the world (Brand Finance)

Position

Club (Country)

Brand value

Brand rating

1

Real Madrid (Spain)

$2.766bn

AAA+

2

Barcelona (Spain)

$2.276bn

AAA+

3

Arsenal (England)

$1.772bn

AAA+

4

Bayern Munich (Germany)

$1.748bn

AAA+

5

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

$1.734bn

AAA

6

“Manchester City” (England)

$1.709bn

AAA

7

Liverpool (England)

$1.695bn

AAA+

8

Manchester United” (England)

$1.659bn

AAA+

9

Chelsea (England)

$1.101bn

AAA+

10

Borussia Dortmund” (Germany)

$766m

AAA

Other giants in the top 25

The upper half of the ranking also featured renowned European clubs such as Atlético Madrid, Inter, Tottenham, Milan, Aston Villa, Juventus, Newcastle, Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting, Napoli, RB Leipzig, Benfica, Ajax, Roma and Porto.

Do you think Real Madrid can retain its absolute global leadership in marketing and brand value in the coming years, or will the Premier League giants overtake them?

Share your thoughts in the comments and immediately send this important ranking to friends who are interested in the football business!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Troy Deeney: Manchester United may miss out on Champions League qualificationTroy Deeney: Manchester United may miss out on Champions League qualificationToday, 10:01Stars left out of Alonso’s plans: Chelsea lose faith in two strikersStars left out of Alonso’s plans: Chelsea lose faith in two strikersToday, 09:51Tottenham finalize deals for Manchester City's Savio and MarmoushTottenham finalize deals for Manchester City's Savio and MarmoushToday, 09:42Trabzonspor intensifies efforts to sign Eldor ShomurodovTrabzonspor intensifies efforts to sign Eldor ShomurodovToday, 09:34Ramazon Temirov reveals the best in UFC history and his personal goalsRamazon Temirov reveals the best in UFC history and his personal goalsToday, 09:29Viktor Gyökeres Keeps Offering Himself to BarcelonaViktor Gyökeres Keeps Offering Himself to BarcelonaToday, 09:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Real Madrid unveils new away kit: unexpected colors (photo)
Real Madrid unveils new away kit: unexpected colors (photo)