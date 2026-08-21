Real Madrid Named the Most Valuable Football Brand for the Third Consecutive Year

The prestigious London-based Brand Finance international consulting firm has published its ranking of the world’s 50 most valuable football club brands. Real Madrid retained its status as the world’s most valuable football brand for the third consecutive year. Barcelona ranked second, while Arsenal surged from eighth to complete the top three.

Real Madrid’s dominance and Arsenal’s huge leap

Real Madrid’s brand value reached a record $2.766 billionand earned the highest AAA+ rating. Arsenal, meanwhile, jumped directly from eighth to third with a valuation of $1.772 billion, thanks to steady growth and financial success in recent years.

The 10 most valuable football club brands in the world (Brand Finance)

Position Club (Country) Brand value Brand rating 1 Real Madrid (Spain) $2.766bn AAA+ 2 Barcelona (Spain) $2.276bn AAA+ 3 Arsenal (England) $1.772bn AAA+ 4 Bayern Munich (Germany) $1.748bn AAA+ 5 Paris Saint-Germain (France) $1.734bn AAA 6 “Manchester City” (England) $1.709bn AAA 7 Liverpool (England) $1.695bn AAA+ 8 “Manchester United” (England) $1.659bn AAA+ 9 Chelsea (England) $1.101bn AAA+ 10 “Borussia Dortmund” (Germany) $766m AAA

Other giants in the top 25

The upper half of the ranking also featured renowned European clubs such as Atlético Madrid, Inter, Tottenham, Milan, Aston Villa, Juventus, Newcastle, Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting, Napoli, RB Leipzig, Benfica, Ajax, Roma and Porto.

Do you think Real Madrid can retain its absolute global leadership in marketing and brand value in the coming years, or will the Premier League giants overtake them?

Share your thoughts in the comments and immediately send this important ranking to friends who are interested in the football business!