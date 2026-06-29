Japan Coach Boldly Speaks Ahead of Clash With Brazil

One of the toughest tests awaits Japan in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32. Hajime Moriyasu acknowledged that Brazil is the favorite, but emphasized that his team also has its chances.

According to the Japan head coach, the unity within the team is giving the players extra strength and confidence.

«We will give it our all»

Hajime Moriyasu stated ahead of the match that his team would fight until the very end on the pitch.

«Our team will put in all its strength in the upcoming game. We are united, and it is precisely because of this that we feel even stronger», he said.

In the coach's opinion, one of Japan's main advantages could be teamwork and mutual trust.

Brazil will also enter with high motivation

Moriyasu also recognized the opponent's strength. Brazil is expected to play with great pressure and passion to advance to the next stage.

«The opponent will also take the field with high motivation, as the Brazilians want to reach the next round», said the Japanese specialist.

At the same time, he expressed confidence that the clash would not be one-sided.

«We will have our own opportunities»

The Japan head coach believes his team can create chances in the match against Brazil.

He noted that in the Round of 32, every small mistake can be decisive. Therefore, the Japanese players must act with discipline and courage.

«We will have our own opportunities. We expect a sharp and uncompromising clash», Moriyasu said.

When does the match start?

The clash between the Brazil and Japan national teams will take place today, June 29.

Match Date Tashkent time Brazil — Japan June 29 22:00

The winning team will advance to the World Cup 2026 Round of 16, while the loser will bid farewell to the tournament.

Can Japan pull off a sensation?

Brazil is considered the favorite in terms of history, squad, and individual skill. However, in the playoffs, a single chance, one goal, or one mistake can change the fate of the entire game.

Japan will try to cause serious problems for the opponent through team discipline and high tempo.

Do you think Japan can create a sensation against Brazil? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this article with football fans.