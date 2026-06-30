Barcelona Women's star Salma Paralluelo leaves the club

Unexpected transfer news has hit the world of women's football: Spain national team and Barcelona forward Salma Paralluelo has left the Catalan club. Negotiations over a new contract failed for the 22-year-old player, who played a huge role in her team's victory by scoring a brace in the recently concluded Champions League final. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

Barcelona released an official statement thanking Paralluelo for her dedication and contribution during her four-year tenure. It appears the parties could not reach an agreement on financial terms. According to The Athletic, the player requested a salary of £1 million per year, but the Catalan club management stated they were unable to meet such high demands.

Competition among European giants

A serious battle is currently underway among Europe's wealthiest clubs for the talented forward, who has become a free agent. Specifically, England's Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as France's Lyon, have shown interest in her services. However, according to the latest information, Chelsea has already dropped out of the race, as the London club also rejected the player's high salary demands.

Salma Paralluelo joined Barcelona from Villarreal in 2022. At the time, she was a promising 19-year-old athlete who competed professionally not only in football but also in athletics. During her four seasons in Catalonia, she rose to true stardom, winning 14 out of 16 possible trophies with the team.

Career achievements and declines

Paralluelo's most brilliant period was the 2023-2024 season. She scored 34 goals in 36 matches and finished third in the Ballon d'Or voting. She also celebrated the World Cup title with the Spain national team. However, the concluded season was somewhat difficult for her due to injuries, and the forward was limited to just 12 goals.

Nevertheless, the two goals scored against Lyon in the Champions League final proved that she is still at a high level. This summer, Barcelona was forced to say goodbye not only to Paralluelo but also to key players such as Alexia Putellas, Mapi Leon, and Ona Batlle. Now, which club Salma will continue her career at remains the main question for women's football fans.