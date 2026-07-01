Nepomnyashiy says Kapadze should have stayed instead of Cannavaro

·5·Sport
Nepomnyashiy says Kapadze should have stayed instead of Cannavaro

Valery Nepomnyashiy, former head coach of the Cameroon national team, shared his thoughts on the Uzbekistan national team's participation in the 2026 World Cup and Fabio Cannavaro's tenure.

The experienced specialist noted that because the Italian coach led the national team for a short period, he did not have enough time to fully assess the players' true potential.

Cannavaro lacked time for preparation

Valery Nepomnyashiy pointed out that Fabio Cannavaro took over the Uzbekistan national team relatively shortly before the start of the World Cup.

In his view, it is not easy to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the players, select the most effective lineup, and fully form a new style of play within such a short timeframe.

«Cannavaro did not have enough time to fully study the capabilities of the players», said Nepomnyashiy.

The coach tried to implement modern tactical methods and new schemes. However, the players were unable to execute these requirements on the pitch to the expected level.

«It would have been more effective if Kapadze had stayed»

According to Nepomnyashiy, it might have been a more logical decision to keep Timur Kapadze, who led Uzbekistan to the World Cup for the first time in history, as head coach.

The local specialist was well aware of the players' characteristics, the internal atmosphere in the national team, and the potential of Uzbek football.

«I believe it would have been much more correct and effective if Timur Kapadze had stayed to work with the team», the specialist emphasized.

Kapadze had worked with the team for a long time during the qualification stage and had established relationships among the players. With Cannavaro's arrival, tactical views and the coaching staff changed just before the World Cup.

The Federation has the right to make any decision

At the same time, Nepomnyashiy praised the Uzbekistan Football Federation's efforts in developing football in the country.

In his opinion, the federation is paying great attention to infrastructure, national teams, and the preparation of young players. Therefore, it is natural that the organization's leadership makes the final decision regarding Cannavaro's future.

«The Uzbekistan Football Federation is doing great work for the development of the country's football. Therefore, they have the right to make any decision regarding Cannavaro's future», said Nepomnyashiy.

After the World Cup, the issue of whether to continue cooperation with the Italian specialist or hand the national team over to another coach may become one of the main topics of discussion.

Uzbekistan's growth was specifically recognized

Nepomnyashiy noted that regardless of the results, the Uzbekistan national team has made great progress in recent years.

The national team's first-ever participation in the final stage of the World Cup was a significant event in the history of Uzbek football. The national team took the field against the world's strongest teams on the big stage and gained the attention of the international football community.

«The Uzbekistan national team has achieved great growth. The whole world recognized them through football. They acted worthily and showed the maximum result they could», said the former coach.

Participation in the World Cup was also a great experience for the players. High speed, strong pressure, and games against world-class opponents can serve to further develop the national team in the future.

Cannavaro took over the team in 2025

As a reminder, Fabio Cannavaro was appointed head coach of the Uzbekistan national team in October 2025, replacing Timur Kapadze.

The Italian specialist prepared the team for the World Cup in a short time. However, after the World Cup results, debates surrounding his activity, tactical decisions, and future in the national team have intensified.

In Nepomnyashiy's opinion, Cannavaro did not find the time to implement the ideas he wanted. But keeping Kapadze, who knew local football well, could have been a much more stable option for the national team.

Valery NepomnyashchyFabio CannavaroTimur KapadzeUzbekistanCameroon
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