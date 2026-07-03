Spain vs Portugal Super-Clash Awaits at WC 2026

Another intriguing pairing has been formed for the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup.

Portugal fought hard to defeat Croatia 2-1 and will face Spain in the round of 16. This brings the number of confirmed round of 16 matchups to six.

Portugal overcomes Croatia

The Portugal national team played a challenging match against Croatia in the round of 32.

The Portuguese secured a 2-1 victory and advanced to the next stage of the tournament.

Now, one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament awaits the team against Spain.

Confirmed round of 16 matchups

So far, the following six round of 16 pairings have been determined:

Canada vs Morocco;

Paraguay vs France;

Brazil vs Norway;

Mexico vs England;

Portugal vs Spain;

USA vs Belgium.

How will the remaining pairings be determined?

The remaining two round of 16 pairings will be decided based on the results of the following matches:

Switzerland vs Algeria;

Colombia vs Ghana;

Australia vs Egypt;

Argentina vs Cape Verde.

The World Cup is entering its decisive phase. In particular, the Iberian derby between Portugal and Spain is expected to be one of the biggest fixtures of the round of 16.