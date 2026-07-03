Ronaldo makes important statement about his future

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Ronaldo makes important statement about his future

Portugal national team forward Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that he has not yet made a final decision regarding his future with the national team.

Following the match against Croatia, he emphasized that he will resolve this matter after the tournament, in consultation with his family.

Reports suggested he might retire

Previously, the Portuguese star's sister, Katia Aveiro, had stated that Ronaldo would retire from the national team after the 2026 World Cup.

This news sparked significant discussion among fans. However, the player himself stated that he has not yet reached a definitive decision.

"I will speak about this later"

According to Ronaldo, it is currently too early to speak about his future.

"There is no point in talking about my future right now. I will speak about this later," said the Portuguese forward.

Decision to be made in consultation with family

Cristiano emphasized that he will not make a final decision based on emotion following a victory or a defeat.

"After a victory or a defeat, I will consult with my family and make the most correct decision," he said.

Ronaldo added that he no longer makes important decisions in haste or out of impulsiveness.

"Everything will be resolved calmly"

The footballer noted that the matter of his future will be resolved in a calm environment, rather than under pressure or strong emotions.

"I no longer make any decisions impulsively. Everything will be resolved calmly," said Ronaldo.

Current goal — enjoying the World Cup

Cristiano stated that he is currently thinking not about the future, but about his participation in the World Cup and the present moment.

"For now, one must enjoy the present moments," he concluded.

Thus, Ronaldo's future with the Portugal national team is expected to become clear after the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalKatia AveiroCroatia
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