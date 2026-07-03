Two Uzbeks arrested in Phuket with 26 kg of cannabis

Two citizens of Uzbekistan were detained at Phuket International Airport in Thailand. More than 26 kilograms of cannabis products were found in their luggage.

Law enforcement agencies suspect the 26-year-old citizens of attempting to smuggle these products out of the country without customs clearance.

Suspicious cargo identified at the airport

According to the Thailand Customs Service, the incident occurred on July 1 during luggage inspections at Phuket International Airport.

Vacuum-packed dried cannabis flowers, cannabis resin, and processed products were found in the suitcases of the two Uzbek citizens.

What was found in the first citizen's luggage?

Two of the four pieces of luggage belonging to the first suspect aroused the suspicion of customs officers.

As a result of the inspection:

30 packages of dried cannabis with a total weight of 9.8 kilograms;

14 processed cannabis products weighing 1.03 kilograms

were identified.

The second suitcase also contained a large amount of product

In the luggage of the second Uzbek citizen:

9.8 kilograms of dried cannabis;

4.1 kilograms of cannabis resin;

2 kilograms of various processed cannabis products

were found.

Thus, the total weight of the confiscated products exceeded 26 kilograms.

What penalties could they face?

Law enforcement agencies announced that charges have been filed against the two individuals under Thailand's 2017 Customs Act.

They are suspected of attempting to export goods in violation of customs regulations, as well as violating legislation regarding the trafficking of narcotics and controlled plants.

According to Thai law, such a violation can result in a fine of up to 30,000 baht per kilogram of cannabis or imprisonment based on a court decision.

Investigation is ongoing

The detained citizens and the confiscated evidence have been handed over to the Sakhu police station for further investigative actions.

The Thailand Customs Service reminded once again that the illegal export of cannabis products is a crime.

According to local publications, such incidents involving foreign tourists have increased recently. For this reason, the Phuket administration stated its support for further strengthening control over the circulation of cannabis products.