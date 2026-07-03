Living legend of the football world Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to put an end to his long and successful career with the Portugal national team. The ongoing World Cup will be the final international tournament for the 41-year-old striker. This was officially announced by the player's sister, Katia Aveiro. Goal.com reports this.

According to Katia Aveiro, the Al-Nassr striker will bid farewell to the national team after this World Cup and does not plan to participate in Euro 2028. In an interview with Sport TV, she emphasized that she has reliable information regarding her brother's future, stating that this competition is the 'last dance' for Cristiano.

The End of a Legendary Journey

Ronaldo played for Portugal for over 20 years, breaking numerous records. He became the first 41-year-old footballer to appear in the knockout stages of the World Cup. In a dramatic match against Croatia (2:1), he also registered his first-ever knockout stage goal via a penalty.

«Based on the information I have, you can say goodbye to him. Not today, but this tournament will be his last appearance for the national team. I am saying this based on reliable sources», Katia Aveiro added, commenting on her brother's decision.

Criticism and Family Support

Recently, there has been much criticism regarding Ronaldo's age and his impact on team play. However, his family emphasizes that the player's achievements outweigh any negativity. According to Katia Aveiro, anyone who understands football must respect Ronaldo.

«Intelligent people and those who truly love football appreciate Ronaldo. He has been breaking all boundaries for 20 years. Considering the hardships our mother endured and the path we have traveled, no criticism can cast a shadow over our happiness», she says.

Currently, the Portugal national team is preparing for a quarter-final match against Spain. Despite the pressure, Ronaldo has remained calm and aims to end his final international tournament with a victory. For Uzbek football fans, this news is seen as the end of an era, as Ronaldo's games introduced an entire generation to football.