Mobile Internet Speed Throttled in Russia's Murmansk Region

Temporary restrictions on mobile internet speeds have been introduced in Russia's Murmansk region to strengthen security measures. This was announced in an official statement by the regional emergency headquarters. The measure is aimed at preventing various potential hazardous situations in the area. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to official data, the restrictions are not in effect across all parts of the city, but only in certain districts. Officials linked this decision directly to security issues, although no specific details about the nature of the threat were provided. Local residents are complaining about a sharp drop in internet speeds.

Security Measures and Reasons

According to Russian media, specifically the ixbt.com publication, such measures are typically applied when there is a risk of drone attacks or a need to ensure the protection of important strategic facilities. Since the Murmansk region is of strategic importance, special attention is paid to information security and the control of communication channels.

Representatives of the emergency headquarters emphasized that these restrictions are temporary and that communication quality will return to its previous state once the situation stabilizes. No specific deadlines for how long the restrictions will last have been announced so far.

This is not the first time such a situation has been observed in Murmansk. Previously, disruptions or speed reductions in 4G and LTE networks were recorded in several border and northern regions of Russia due to the risk of unmanned aerial vehicles.

From a technical point of view, limiting mobile internet speed is implemented by telecom operators using special equipment. This, in turn, slows down data exchange and makes it difficult to use some online services. Users are advised to be prepared for problems when downloading important data.

Currently, the administration of the Murmansk region is calling on the population to remain calm and rely only on information from official sources. It is stated that the situation is under the control of law enforcement agencies and special services.