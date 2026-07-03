Martines reveals the secret to victory against Croatia

·32·Sport
Martines reveals the secret to victory against Croatia

Portugal national team head coach Roberto Martines evaluated his team's performance following the victory over Croatia in the 1/16 finals of the 2026 World Cup.

The specialist emphasized that in such matches, talent alone is not enough — discipline, teamwork, and a strong character also play a decisive role.

«There are no easy games at the World Cup»

Martines noted that every opportunity must be used effectively in the World Cup playoffs.

«There are no easy games at the World Cups. If you have a good opportunity, you must score a goal», he said.

Satisfied with the first half

According to the Portugal head coach, the team correctly analyzed the opponent's movements in the first half and created many dangerous situations in attack.

«The first half was great in every respect. We read the game well and created many situations in the decisive areas of the attack», said Martines.

«The danger is always present against Croatia»

The specialist noted that it is impossible to let your guard down for even a moment in matches against experienced teams like Croatia.

«There is always a danger against teams like Croatia. In such games, collective actions are of decisive importance».

Portugal did not break after conceding a goal

Martines specifically highlighted that the team did not lose confidence even after conceding a goal.

Players coming off the bench also influenced the outcome of the match.

«Even after conceding a goal, we did not lose confidence in ourselves. We also utilized the players from the bench because they were ready for it», the coach said.

«Talent, discipline, and heart are needed»

The Portuguese mentor emphasized that it is difficult to play a perfectly flawless game at the World Cup.

«There is no ideal game at the World Cup. Here, it requires playing with talent, discipline, and heart».

In his opinion, it is precisely this spirit that helps Portugal win difficult matches.

Victory dedicated to the memory of the deceased

Martines said the players enjoyed defending the honor of Portugal.

He also noted that the team took the field in memory of Ricardo Carvalho's father, Diogo Jota, and his brother Andre.

«We took the field for the memory of Ricardo Carvalho's father, as well as Diogo Jota and his brother Andre», Martines' words were quoted by the official FIFA website.

In Portugal's victory over Croatia, not only skill but also strong will and team spirit played an important role.

Roberto MartinezPortugalCroatia
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