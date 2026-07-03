New strikes on Ukrainian territories: casualties reported

·51·World
New strikes on Ukrainian territories: casualties reported

Russia launched new strikes on several regions of Ukraine during the day and evening of July 2.

Ukrainian officials report that at least six people were killed and 31 injured as a result of the attacks. Targeted objects include residential buildings, medical and educational institutions.

Seven regions under attack

According to local authorities, the attacks covered the following regions:

  • Kherson;

  • Zaporizhzhia;

  • Dnipropetrovsk;

  • Mykolaiv;

  • Sumy;

  • Kharkiv;

  • Donetsk region.

Ukrainian officials view these strikes as a continuation of the large-scale night attack on Kyiv.

Three killed in Kherson

A 41-year-old man was killed by a strike on a civilian car in the center of Kherson city.

In another attack, a medical facility was targeted. As a result, a 63-year-old doctor died, and a nurse was injured.

It was also reported that a local resident was killed after encountering an explosive object while burning grass in a field in the evening.

Regional leadership stated that drone attacks on Kherson were repeated several times throughout the day.

Children injured in Zaporizhzhia

Strikes in Zaporizhzhia hit a residential building, a warehouse, a postal sorting center, and a sports complex.

Seven people were injured in the attacks, including children aged 6, 7, 12, and 16.

Nearly 40 strikes in Dnipropetrovsk

Two people, including a seven-year-old girl, were killed in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Another nine people were injured, including an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old teenager.

According to local authorities, nearly 40 strikes were carried out in the region using drones, artillery, aerial bombs, and missiles.

As a result, multi-story and private houses, a gymnasium, and cars were damaged.

Fuel station destroyed in Mykolaiv

In the Mykolaiv region, a drone strike hit near a filling station.

One person was killed and seven others injured in the attack. The filling station building was destroyed, and private houses and vehicles were also damaged.

Residential building damaged in Kharkiv

One of the strikes in Kharkiv city hit a multi-story residential building.

Three people were injured as a result of the attack. Additionally, a filling station and several cars were damaged.

Aerial bombs dropped on Sumy

According to Ukrainian officials, three guided aerial bombs were dropped on the city of Sumy.

Following the incident, 11 people, including three children, sought medical assistance. A school building was seriously damaged, but students were not in the building at the time of the attack.

Additionally, a driver and a postal worker were injured when a drone struck a postal vehicle.

Car targeted in Kramatorsk

In the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, a drone struck a passenger car.

It was reported that one person was injured.

Continuation of the night attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian officials consider the attacks on July 2 as a continuation of the mass strike carried out on the capital, Kyiv, the previous night.

They noted that the night attack on Kyiv was one of the most severe strikes seen in the capital since the start of the war in terms of casualties.

UkraineRussiaZaporizhzhiaDnipropetrovskKherson
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