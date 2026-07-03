Ronaldo reveals how he wished Modric well

Portugal national team forward Cristiano Ronaldo shared warm words about Luka Modric after the match against Croatia.

The two legendary footballers, who played together for many years, faced each other as opponents this time in the World Cup 2026 playoffs.

"It's a pleasure to see him at a high level"

Ronaldo specifically acknowledged that Modric is still demonstrating football at the highest level.

"I played with Modric for many years. It is a pleasure to see him still performing at a high level," said Ronaldo.

Cristiano congratulated his former teammate

The Portuguese star revealed that he congratulated Modric on his remarkable career after the match.

"I congratulated him on his wonderful career and expressed my best wishes for the future," The Touchline publication quoted Ronaldo.

Portugal to play Spain

Portugal defeated Croatia to advance to the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Now, Ronaldo and his teammates will take the field against the Spanish national team in the round of 16.

For Croatia, this defeat meant the end of their participation in the 2026 World Cup. Ronaldo's respect for Modric once again demonstrated the friendship and mutual esteem between the two great footballers.