$2,000 Bribe and $160,000 Land Deal Exposed

·19·Society
$2,000 Bribe and $160,000 Land Deal Exposed

Two cases involving bribery and attempts to illegally sell state land were uncovered during rapid response operations conducted in Tashkent city and Andijan region.

In operations carried out with the participation of the State Security Service (SSS) and other law enforcement agencies, suspects were apprehended while receiving money. Criminal cases have been initiated for both incidents.

Cadastre Inspector Caught with $2,000

The first case was exposed based on an appeal received by the SSS Call Center.

A rapid response operation was conducted through the cooperation of the Tashkent city department of the SSS and employees of the Department for Combating Economic Crimes.

During the operation, the chief inspector of the Yashnobod district branch of the Cadastre Agency was detained while receiving 2,000 US dollars through a third party.

Why was the money demanded?

According to investigation data, the chief inspector used his official position to promise not to demolish lightweight structures illegally installed by a local citizen.

It is reported that he demanded $2,000 in exchange for not imposing a fine on the citizen.

Attempt to Sell 40 Ares of State Land in Andijan

The second case was recorded in the city of Andijan.

A citizen born in 1984 told a buyer that he had allegedly won 40 ares of land belonging to the state reserve in the Andijan district through an e-auction.

He promised to register the land in the buyer's name through acquaintances in the cadastre system.

Demanded $160,000

The suspect demanded 160,000 US dollars in exchange for this service.

In a rapid response operation conducted jointly by the SSS, internal affairs bodies, and the Department for Combating Economic Crimes, he was apprehended while receiving an advance payment of $80,000.

Investigation Ongoing

According to law enforcement agencies, criminal cases have been initiated regarding both incidents.

Investigative actions are currently continuing to determine all details of the events and to check for other potential participants.

TashkentAndijanState Security ServiceCadastre Agency
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

$2,000 Bribe and $160,000 Land Deal Exposed$2,000 Bribe and $160,000 Land Deal ExposedToday, 09:4114 People Punished for Demanding $13,000 for a $600 Service14 People Punished for Demanding $13,000 for a $600 ServiceYesterday, 23:01Promise of Cheap Medicine: Nearly 63.5 Million Soums Fine Recovered from DefendantPromise of Cheap Medicine: Nearly 63.5 Million Soums Fine Recovered from DefendantYesterday, 20:11Raids Begin in Tashkent to Clear Bus LanesRaids Begin in Tashkent to Clear Bus Lanes05.06, 22:28Father Evading Alimony Found Inside a TandoorFather Evading Alimony Found Inside a Tandoor05.06, 21:42“MAN” Truck on Wanted List Found Driving with Different License Plates in Termez Streets“MAN” Truck on Wanted List Found Driving with Different License Plates in Termez Streets05.06, 20:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Four-Legged Baby Born in Surxondaryo Region
Four-Legged Baby Born in Surxondaryo Region
Direct Bus Service Launched from Tashkent to Issyk-Kul
Direct Bus Service Launched from Tashkent to Issyk-Kul
4,000-Year-Old Mysterious Surgical Traces Found in Uzbekistan
4,000-Year-Old Mysterious Surgical Traces Found in Uzbekistan
What Charges Were Filed Against Uzbeks Involved in Street Racing in the US?
What Charges Were Filed Against Uzbeks Involved in Street Racing in the US?
Young Man Sentenced for Attempted Kidnapping of 17-Year-Old Girl in Damas Van
Young Man Sentenced for Attempted Kidnapping of 17-Year-Old Girl in Damas Van
Power Outages in 5 Districts of Tashkent Affected Metro Operations
Power Outages in 5 Districts of Tashkent Affected Metro Operations
Dangerous Night Race Claims Lives of Two Young Men in Surxondaryo
Dangerous Night Race Claims Lives of Two Young Men in Surxondaryo
15 Days of Administrative Detention for Indecent Behavior Towards Passengers
15 Days of Administrative Detention for Indecent Behavior Towards Passengers