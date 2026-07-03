$2,000 Bribe and $160,000 Land Deal Exposed

Two cases involving bribery and attempts to illegally sell state land were uncovered during rapid response operations conducted in Tashkent city and Andijan region.

In operations carried out with the participation of the State Security Service (SSS) and other law enforcement agencies, suspects were apprehended while receiving money. Criminal cases have been initiated for both incidents.

Cadastre Inspector Caught with $2,000

The first case was exposed based on an appeal received by the SSS Call Center.

A rapid response operation was conducted through the cooperation of the Tashkent city department of the SSS and employees of the Department for Combating Economic Crimes.

During the operation, the chief inspector of the Yashnobod district branch of the Cadastre Agency was detained while receiving 2,000 US dollars through a third party.

Why was the money demanded?

According to investigation data, the chief inspector used his official position to promise not to demolish lightweight structures illegally installed by a local citizen.

It is reported that he demanded $2,000 in exchange for not imposing a fine on the citizen.

Attempt to Sell 40 Ares of State Land in Andijan

The second case was recorded in the city of Andijan.

A citizen born in 1984 told a buyer that he had allegedly won 40 ares of land belonging to the state reserve in the Andijan district through an e-auction.

He promised to register the land in the buyer's name through acquaintances in the cadastre system.

Demanded $160,000

The suspect demanded 160,000 US dollars in exchange for this service.

In a rapid response operation conducted jointly by the SSS, internal affairs bodies, and the Department for Combating Economic Crimes, he was apprehended while receiving an advance payment of $80,000.

Investigation Ongoing

According to law enforcement agencies, criminal cases have been initiated regarding both incidents.

Investigative actions are currently continuing to determine all details of the events and to check for other potential participants.