Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 6

·42·Economy
Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 6

The dollar exchange rate effective on July 6 is expected to increase by approximately 60–61 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

Best rates for selling dollars to banks:

Ipotekabank — 11,905 soums.
• OFB — 11,905 soums.
Asakabank — 11,900 soums.
Infinbank — 11,900 soums.

Best rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Hayotbank — 11,930 soums.
• Asakabank — 11,950 soums.
• Xalq banki — 12,040 soums.
• Octobank — 12,040 soums.

Rates may change throughout the day. Please visit the official websites of the banks for the exact rates.

IpotekabankAsakabankInfinbankXalq bankiOctobank
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