Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 6
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• Ipotekabank — 11,905 soums.
• Hayotbank — 11,930 soums.
The dollar exchange rate effective on July 6 is expected to increase by approximately 60–61 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.
Best rates for selling dollars to banks:
• Ipotekabank — 11,905 soums.
• OFB — 11,905 soums.
• Asakabank — 11,900 soums.
• Infinbank — 11,900 soums.
Best rates for buying dollars from banks:
• Hayotbank — 11,930 soums.
• Asakabank — 11,950 soums.
• Xalq banki — 12,040 soums.
• Octobank — 12,040 soums.
Rates may change throughout the day. Please visit the official websites of the banks for the exact rates.
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