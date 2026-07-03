Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 6

The dollar exchange rate effective on July 6 is expected to increase by approximately 60–61 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

Best rates for selling dollars to banks:

• Ipotekabank — 11,905 soums.

• OFB — 11,905 soums.

• Asakabank — 11,900 soums.

• Infinbank — 11,900 soums.

Best rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Hayotbank — 11,930 soums.

• Asakabank — 11,950 soums.

• Xalq banki — 12,040 soums.

• Octobank — 12,040 soums.

Rates may change throughout the day. Please visit the official websites of the banks for the exact rates.