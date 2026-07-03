Grants to be awarded to students abroad for promoting the Uzbekistan brand

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced the launch of a new system to support young people contributing to the enhancement of Uzbekistan's tourism and export potential.

The initiative is expected to cover more than 150,000 Uzbek students studying at foreign universities.

Under the new program, young people will prepare digital materials in foreign languages about Uzbekistan's history, culture, and tourism opportunities. 20 billion soums will be allocated annually for these activities.

Students studying abroad will be awarded grants to analyze the market of the country where they reside, present Uzbekistan's tourist destinations, and promote local products.

The goal is to turn the knowledge and capabilities of 650,000 foreign-language proficient youth into a source of income and engage them as unofficial ambassadors of Uzbekistan abroad.

The program will allow students to earn additional income during their studies. They will be involved in promoting Uzbekistan's tourism potential and products in the countries where they are studying.