Luis de la Fuente: Lamine Yamal has not yet played his best game at WC-2026

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente shared his thoughts on the team's young star Lamine Yamal following a dominant victory in the round of 16 clash against Austria. The specialist noted that while the 18-year-old talent has not yet reached his peak in the tournament, his actions on the pitch are of utmost importance for the team's success. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

The Spanish national team defeated Austria 3-0 in the match held in Los Angeles, succeeding in winning a World Cup knockout stage match for the first time in 16 years. According to Goal.com, Mikel Oyarzabal scored a brace, while Pedro Porro added another goal. Although Lamine Yamal did not score in this match, he maintained constant pressure on the opposing defenders, averaging 12 dribbles per 90 minutes.

Historic result and coach's confidence

In the post-match press conference, Luis de la Fuente stated that he is not at all worried about Yamal's lack of goals. In the coach's view, the young forward has already proven his incomparable value as the youngest European footballer to achieve 10 wins in major tournaments. "He is very hungry to demonstrate his football identity at the World Cup. A player of his level should show himself on such a big stage, and he is managing to do so," the coach said.

The Spanish manager specifically praised Lamine Yamal's composure and motivation. According to him, the player has not yet reached his "peak" form, but he is expected to perform even more effectively in the upcoming matches. This will undoubtedly be an additional source of strength for an attacking team like Spain.

Defensive solidity and the next opponent

Along with hosts Mexico, the Spanish national team is one of two teams that have not conceded a single goal in the first four matches of this tournament. Luis de la Fuente did not hide his satisfaction with the team's tactical discipline and their ability to completely neutralize Austria's dangerous aerial attacks. He also highly praised Mikel Oyarzabal's hard work and the high-level performance of the substitutes.

Spain now heads to Dallas for the quarter-final stage of the playoffs. There, on Monday, a clash of true football giants will take place — Spain vs Portugal. This match is expected to be the most serious test of the tournament for the reigning European champions.

In the game against Portugal, the Spaniards will need not only to maintain their attacking efficiency but also to stop the frontline led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who is hungry for victory. This "blockbuster" match at Texas Stadium in Dallas is expected to be one of the most exciting moments of the World Cup.