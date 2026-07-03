Georgia Stanway reveals why she chose Arsenal

·5·Sport
Georgia Stanway reveals why she chose Arsenal

England women's national team player and European champion Georgia Stanway has decided to return home after a four-year career at the German club Bayern Munich. The player, whose move to Arsenal was officially announced on Friday, spoke in detail about the reasons behind the transfer and why she chose the London club. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

Although the 27-year-old midfielder won the Bundesliga four times with Bayern and played a major role in the team reaching the Champions League semi-finals, she was longing for her homeland. According to Arseblog, Stanway has signed a three-year contract with Arsenal, with an option to extend for another year.

Homesickness and professional growth

In an interview with The Athletic, Stanway admitted she felt somewhat isolated in Germany. She said that after winning the European Championship with the England national team, she couldn't fully feel the glory of this success in Germany. "As the only English player in the Bayern squad, I had no close ones to share the joy of victory with. I wanted to play in front of our fans and be in the environment I feel every day with the Lionesses," the player said.

Furthermore, Georgia Stanway did not hide that she was not fully satisfied with the level of competition in the German league. Considering that Bayern suffered only two defeats in four years, the player wanted to play under stronger pressure and higher demands. The Women's Super League is currently considered the most competitive league in Europe.

Why specifically Arsenal?

In the transfer market, not only Arsenal but also another English giant, Chelsea, and eight-time European champions Lyon showed serious interest in Stanway. However, the player chose the "Gunners" because she wanted to be closer to her family and preferred the London club's project.

This transfer is a significant event for English women's football, as one of the national team's leading representatives is returning home in her prime. This not only strengthens the Arsenal squad but also serves to further increase the prestige of the entire league. Stanway expressed her happiness that her family can now watch almost every game live from the stadium.

It is worth noting that Stanway not only won the domestic league with Bayern but also triumphed in cup competitions, achieving two "trebles". Now she aims to repeat similar successes in the Arsenal jersey.

Georgia StanwayArsenalBayern MunichEnglish FootballTransfers
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