Why is Cristiano Ronaldo always criticized more than Lionel Messi? Luis Sa explains

The rivalry between football's two greatest representatives — Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi — continues not only on the pitch but also in debates among fans and experts. Many wonder: why is the Portugal national team captain more often the target of criticism than his eternal rival? Former Manchester United teammate Luis Sa shared his interesting thoughts on this. Goal.com reports .

Both stars are participating in the 2026 World Cup currently taking place in North America. However, the hype surrounding 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo and doubts regarding his place in the starting lineup are significantly higher compared to Messi. In an interview with Goal.com, Sa attributed this situation to the players' characters and behavior.

Clash of Characters: Protection vs. Openness

According to Luis Sa, Lionel Messi is more protected by the public due to his calmness and reserved nature. "I understand this because Ronaldo speaks more and demands more than Messi. People tend to protect those who appear shyer and a bit 'more fragile'. Messi has exactly that image; he is as if protected," says the former striker.

Ronaldo, conversely, never asks for protection and never tires of demonstrating his strong character. His open expression of ambitions often causes critics to be harsher toward him. According to Sa, Cristiano Ronaldo has the ability to respond to any criticism with his actions on the pitch and "shut people up."

Regarding the World Cup results, Lionel Messi is currently leading the top scorers' race with 6 goals, tied with Kylian Mbappe. The Argentine star is receiving applause for becoming the all-time top scorer in the tournament's history and continuing to show magic despite his age.

As for Cristiano Ronaldo, after scoring a brace against the Uzbekistan national team in the group stage, he contributed to his team's victory by scoring a penalty in the Round of 16 match against Croatia (2:1). Nevertheless, every game he plays without scoring is interpreted by the media as the "end of an era". Although he remains the main striker in Roberto Martinez's Portugal squad, every move he makes is scrutinized.

Finally, Luis Sa noted that Ronaldo loves the pressure on him, and it drives him to become even stronger. Messi's "protected" status allows him to play in a calmer environment. Both legends are following their own paths, but their portrayal in the media differs fundamentally.