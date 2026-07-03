Harry Kane Becomes as Vital for England as Lionel Messi is for Argentina

·26·Sport
Harry Kane Becomes as Vital for England as Lionel Messi is for Argentina

England's all-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane has reached a level of importance for the team similar to that of Lionel Messi for Argentina. The Bayern Munich striker stands out not only for his goals but also for his leadership on the pitch and his role in shaping the team's play. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

In an interview with Goal, former footballer Stan Collymore discussed Kane's current form and his unprecedented contribution to the national team's success. In his view, Kane stands out from previous generations of strikers due to his mental preparation and consistency. Currently, the England national team relies heavily on the skill of its captain.

Leadership and Records: Why is Kane an Irreplaceable Player?

After scoring 61 goals last season in the German Bundesliga and winning two championships, Kane is maintaining a high tempo at the World Cup in North America. He started the tournament with a brace against Croatia, followed by goals in matches against DR Congo and Panama. His international goal tally has now reached 84.

Stan Collymore noted that it is difficult to imagine how England would fare without Kane on the pitch. This situation is compared to how the Argentina national team's level of play drops significantly in the absence of Lionel Messi. Although England has many talented youngsters, a center-forward capable of replacing Kane is not yet apparent.

"We don't know how the team would play without Harry Kane because he features in almost every game. Players like Ollie Watkins or Jude Bellingham can operate in attack, but they cannot guarantee the consistent results that Kane provides," says Collymore.

Future Challenges and the Youth System

One of the biggest concerns in English football is the lack of young strikers who can replace Kane. According to experts, neither the U21 team nor the younger squads are producing a universal "number nine" like Harry Kane. This could become a serious problem for the national team in the future.

Nevertheless, the team led by Thomas Tuchel is currently making the most of Kane's excellent sporting form. After unfortunate games and injuries during the European Championship, Kane has fully restored his confidence thanks to a successful season in Germany. His current form serves as the main force leading England toward the World Cup title.

Harry KaneEnglandLionel MessiFootballWorld Cup
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