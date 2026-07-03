Doping Scandal in Tunisia: 8 Players Test Positive

It has been reported that eight players of the Tunisia national team tested positive for banned substances during the 2026 World Cup.

According to the Daily Mail, the substance clenbuterol, which is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency, was found in the players' systems.

Eight players returned positive tests

According to the source, samples provided by eight members of the Tunisia national team yielded positive results.

The substance in question is clenbuterol, a bronchodilator that is included in WADA's list of prohibited substances.

How did the substance enter the body?

Initial assumptions suggest that clenbuterol may have entered the players' systems unintentionally through the consumption of contaminated meat.

It is reported that the Tunisia national team players consumed this meat at a training base in Mexico.

Currently, this has not been confirmed as a final conclusion. The players' respective clubs have also been informed of the situation.

Tunisia exited the World Cup early

The Tunisia national team failed to progress past the group stage of the 2026 World Cup.

Following a defeat in the first round, the country's football federation dismissed head coach Sabri Lamouchi.

The team was subsequently led by Hervé Renard, but Tunisia suffered defeats in the remaining two matches under his leadership.

What decision awaits the players now?

The fact that the same substance was detected in eight players' tests makes the situation even more serious.

Anti-doping agencies are now expected to investigate how the substance entered the body and decide whether disciplinary sanctions will be applied to the players.