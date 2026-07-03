Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Expected to Set Battery Capacity Record

·67·Technology
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Expected to Set Battery Capacity Record

As South Korea's tech giant Samsung works on its future flagship smartphones, it is close to solving a problem that has plagued users for years. According to recent data, the Galaxy S27 Ultra model may finally achieve a significant increase in battery capacity. For brand fans, this would be one of the biggest updates after a seven-year stagnation. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the reputable insider Schrodinger (Phone Futurist), Samsung engineers are considering the possibility of installing a battery with a capacity ranging from 5600 to 6020 mAh in the Galaxy S27 Ultra model. Previously, it was assumed that the company would cautiously settle for a 5200 mAh variant, but now higher-capacity elements developed by the Samsung SDI division have become a priority.

Technological approach and innovations

Interestingly, Samsung does not plan to switch to silicon-carbon (Si-C) batteries, which Chinese smartphone manufacturers (such as Xiaomi and Honor) are actively using. Instead, the company intends to improve traditional lithium-ion batteries. This process will be achieved by improving the cell structure, placing components more densely, and increasing energy storage density.

Additionally, initial information has emerged about a new model in the series — the Galaxy S27 Pro. According to this, the device is expected to be equipped with a battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh. This figure could be higher than expected for a mid-range model in the flagship line.

It is worth noting that the insider Schrodinger, who shared this news, had previously accurately predicted the technical specifications of the Galaxy S26 Plus model and gained trust with information about the anniversary (iPhone 20) model of iPhone smartphones. The ixbt.com publication also confirms that the data from this source is close to the truth.

In the Uzbekistan market, Samsung flagships have always stood out for their camera quality and screen brightness. However, many local users preferred the longer battery life of competitors (especially Chinese brands). If the Galaxy S27 Ultra truly has a capacity of over 6000 mAh, it will undoubtedly raise the model's market dominance to an absolute level.

For now, it should be remembered that these changes are in the testing and design phase. If the plan is implemented, Samsung will overcome the long-standing 5000 mAh "limit" and start a new era in smartphone autonomy.

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