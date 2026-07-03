T2 Operator Makes Free International Roaming Internet Permanent

Russia's T2 operator (formerly Tele2) has decided to turn its previous promotion for free mobile internet in international roaming into a permanent service. Now, the company's customers will have the opportunity to connect to unlimited network for a certain period during foreign trips, depending on their tariff plan. This news allows for a significant reduction in communication costs during international travel. This was reported by Ixbt.com news gives.

According to ixbt.com, after this offer was introduced as a trial, the volume of internet traffic consumption abroad increased threefold. This indicates a high demand for internet use in roaming among users. According to company data, the travelers who used this service the most were those visiting Turkey, with nearly half of all connections accounting for this country.

Service Terms and Covered Countries

The free and unlimited internet service is available in 34 countries worldwide. These include destinations popular with Uzbek travelers, such as China, Thailand, and Turkey. Under standard terms, the free internet usage period is 15 days. However, for users of the company's MiXX subscription, this period is extended up to 22 days.

This opportunity is available in a number of tariff plans intended for both private and corporate customers. It is worth noting that the T2 operator has introduced changes not only to internet but also to voice communication services. Previously, the company eliminated charges for outgoing calls in 56 countries, resulting in a twofold increase in international call volume.

Modern Roaming Trends

Today, as a result of competition between mobile operators, roaming services are becoming increasingly affordable. The T2 experience shows that the introduction of free services increases customer loyalty while also leading to a sharp increase in traffic volume. Such conveniences are especially useful for business representatives who frequently travel for work and active tourists.

In the Uzbekistan market, local operators have also been offering various discounts and convenient tariffs for international roaming packages. Such steps by Russian operators may also influence the general pricing policy in the regional communication market, as many users move constantly between the two countries and use services from several operators simultaneously.