T2 Operator Makes Free International Roaming Internet Permanent

·2·Technology
T2 Operator Makes Free International Roaming Internet Permanent

Russia's T2 operator (formerly Tele2) has decided to turn its previous promotion for free mobile internet in international roaming into a permanent service. Now, the company's customers will have the opportunity to connect to unlimited network for a certain period during foreign trips, depending on their tariff plan. This news allows for a significant reduction in communication costs during international travel. This was reported by Ixbt.com news gives.

According to ixbt.com, after this offer was introduced as a trial, the volume of internet traffic consumption abroad increased threefold. This indicates a high demand for internet use in roaming among users. According to company data, the travelers who used this service the most were those visiting Turkey, with nearly half of all connections accounting for this country.

Service Terms and Covered Countries

The free and unlimited internet service is available in 34 countries worldwide. These include destinations popular with Uzbek travelers, such as China, Thailand, and Turkey. Under standard terms, the free internet usage period is 15 days. However, for users of the company's MiXX subscription, this period is extended up to 22 days.

This opportunity is available in a number of tariff plans intended for both private and corporate customers. It is worth noting that the T2 operator has introduced changes not only to internet but also to voice communication services. Previously, the company eliminated charges for outgoing calls in 56 countries, resulting in a twofold increase in international call volume.

Modern Roaming Trends

Today, as a result of competition between mobile operators, roaming services are becoming increasingly affordable. The T2 experience shows that the introduction of free services increases customer loyalty while also leading to a sharp increase in traffic volume. Such conveniences are especially useful for business representatives who frequently travel for work and active tourists.

In the Uzbekistan market, local operators have also been offering various discounts and convenient tariffs for international roaming packages. Such steps by Russian operators may also influence the general pricing policy in the regional communication market, as many users move constantly between the two countries and use services from several operators simultaneously.

T2RoamingInternetTechnologyTelecommunications
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Samsung foldable smartphone prices to surge: Z Fold 8 Ultra expected to set a recordSamsung foldable smartphone prices to surge: Z Fold 8 Ultra expected to set a recordToday, 17:53Microsoft's Unexpected Move: Google Account Login Now Available in Edge BrowserMicrosoft's Unexpected Move: Google Account Login Now Available in Edge BrowserToday, 17:30A Serious Rival to Starlink: Amazon Launches Its Satellite InternetA Serious Rival to Starlink: Amazon Launches Its Satellite InternetToday, 16:58Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro to get Galaxy S26 Ultra power in a compact bodySamsung Galaxy S27 Pro to get Galaxy S26 Ultra power in a compact bodyToday, 16:21The Most Expensive Smartphone in Apple History: iPhone Ultra Expected to Cost Up to $3000The Most Expensive Smartphone in Apple History: iPhone Ultra Expected to Cost Up to $3000Today, 15:59SpaceX Starship Ship 40 in Ideal Condition After Test: Flight Frequency to SurgeSpaceX Starship Ship 40 in Ideal Condition After Test: Flight Frequency to SurgeToday, 15:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features