Samsung foldable smartphone prices to surge: Z Fold 8 Ultra expected to set a record

South Korean tech giant Samsung is planning a significant price increase for its upcoming foldable smartphones. According to information obtained by WinFuture from European retailers, the new generation of devices will be priced considerably higher than their predecessors. This change is expected to have a serious impact on the budgets of users, especially in the premium segment. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

The most surprising figures belong to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra model. According to reports, the top configuration of this flagship could be priced at around 2800 euros in the European market. The top version of the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to launch at 2600 euros. These prices are among the highest in the history of Samsung smartphones and mark a new phase in the brand's pricing policy.

Main reasons for the price hike

Experts believe there are several objective reasons for such a sharp price increase. First, the continuous rise in the cost of DRAM and NAND memory modules in the global market directly affects production costs. The larger the RAM and storage capacity of the smartphones, the more noticeable this difference becomes.

Second, the technical specifications of the Ultra model, including improved display technology and a complex folding mechanism, also play a significant role in determining the final price. Samsung is positioning its flagship devices not just as communication tools, but as symbols of high-tech status, which is leading to prices even higher than those of Apple iPhone flagships.

The price list for the new devices is expected to look approximately like this:

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (top version) — 2800 euros;

Galaxy Z Fold 8 (top version) — 2600 euros;

The new generation of smartwatches will also be introduced at correspondingly higher prices.

For the Uzbekistan market, these prices may be even higher when accounting for customs duties and logistics costs. Currently, the Galaxy Z Fold series holds a strong position in the local high-end market, but prices exceeding 30 million soums may lead to a slight decrease in demand or cause buyers to focus more on previous generation models.

Samsung is expected to hold its Galaxy Unpacked presentation on July 22 of this year in London. At this event, not only smartphones but also updated smartwatches and other ecosystem devices will be showcased. Official prices and technical specifications will be confirmed on that day.

In conclusion, while maintaining its leadership in the foldable smartphone market, Samsung is also reaching new heights in pricing. If insider information proves correct, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will become one of the most expensive mass-market smartphones available.