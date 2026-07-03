Modric dissatisfied with VAR decision in match against Portugal

Croatia national team midfielder Luka Modric has reacted to the disallowed goal scored against Portugal in the World Cup 2026 Round of 16.

The experienced footballer noted that the referee based the offside call on Matanovich touching the ball. However, the Croatians claimed that such a touch was not clearly visible in the video replays.

Gvardiol had equalized in the final minutes

In the 13th minute of stoppage time, Croatia found the back of the opponent's net through the efforts of Josko Gvardiol.

This goal could have equalized the score. However, after the head referee consulted VAR, the goal was disallowed due to offside.

As a result, Portugal maintained their 2:1 lead and advanced to the next stage of the World Cup.

"No replay showed the touch"

At the post-match press conference, Luka Modric expressed his dissatisfaction with the referee's explanation.

"The referee said Matanovich touched the ball, but we saw the video — no replay showed this touch," Modric said.

The Croatian captain emphasized that if there was no touch on the ball, offside should not have been called.

"If he didn't touch the ball, then it is not offside," the footballer added.

Ramush scored the decisive goal in the 90+4th minute

As a reminder, Portugal scored the decisive goal in the 90+4th minute of the match.

The goal was scored by Gonçalo Ramos. A few minutes later, Croatia seemed to have equalized, but the VAR decision sent the Portuguese to the next round.

The disallowed goal became the main topic of discussion following the match.