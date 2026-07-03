Water flow in Zarafshan damages railway infrastructure

·27·Uzbekistan
Water flow in Zarafshan damages railway infrastructure

A video has circulated showing a strong water flow in the Zarafshan River washing away a portion of the base where railway tracks are laid.

The footage shows that the layer of soil and stone beneath the railway track has eroded due to the water. As a result, a dangerous situation has arisen in the area where the rails are installed.

So far, no official information has been provided regarding where and when the incident occurred, or whether restrictions have been imposed on railway traffic. Additionally, there are no reports of casualties resulting from the incident.

An official response from the responsible organizations regarding the technical condition of the railway infrastructure and the extent of the damage is awaited.

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