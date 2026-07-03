Real Madrid Ready to Spend 223 Million Euros for Michael Olise

Real Madrid is close to making another sensational move in the transfer market. The Spanish giants are currently focusing on Michael Olise, the winger currently shining at Bayern Munich. According to reports, the "Royal Club" is ready to pay a record 223 million euros for the 24-year-old French footballer. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

If this transfer takes place, Michael Olise will become the most expensive player in football history, breaking the record set by Neymar's move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017. Florentino Perez, remaining loyal to his "Galactico" policy, continues to gather the world's most talented players at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Saha: "These are unbelievable figures"

Former France national team forward Louis Saha shared his thoughts on this potential transfer in an interview with Goal.com. According to him, Olise deserves such recognition given his growth over the last two years. While Saha admitted that prices in modern football are excessively high, he highly praised the player's talent.

"These are absolutely insane figures. But I think he is worth such discussions. What the boy has achieved in one or two years is simply unbelievable," says Louis Saha. Indeed, Olise's career has risen sharply in a short time: in 2021, he was playing for Reading in the English Championship.

Michael Olise recorded phenomenal results in the 2025-26 season. He scored 25 goals and provided 28 assists across all competitions. This efficiency did not go unnoticed by Real Madrid scouts. The Madrid side views him as the primary candidate to form a terrifying attacking trio alongside Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Currently, Olise is a two-time Bundesliga winner with Bayern Munich and has become a key part of the France national team for the 2026 World Cup. His technique, vision, and skill in set-piece situations have made him one of the most dangerous attacking midfielders in the world.

If this deal goes through, it will start a new era not only for Real Madrid but for the entire European football market. This transfer will certainly be interesting for Uzbek football fans, as the Madrid club has always been one of the teams with the most supporters in our region.