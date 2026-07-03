Revolution in iPhone 18 Cameras: Apple Abandons Long-term Sony Monopoly

·3·Technology
Revolution in iPhone 18 Cameras: Apple Abandons Long-term Sony Monopoly

Apple is breaking a long-standing tradition in its upcoming smartphones — the iPhone 18 series — by starting a partnership with Samsung for camera sensor supply. This decision takes the technological alliance between the two biggest rivals in the smartphone market to a new level and limits Sony's long-term monopoly in the iPhone camera segment. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to Mydrivers, the South Korean giant will produce special image sensors for the iPhone 18 at its plant in Austin, Texas, USA. This is a strategically important event for Apple, as the company is succeeding for the first time in having one of the main components of its smartphones produced directly within the United States.

New Technological Capabilities

The new sensors being developed by Samsung for the iPhone are based on a three-layer architecture. This technology serves to significantly increase pixel density. As a result, users will be able to take high-quality, noise-free, and clear photos even in low-light conditions. Additionally, the expanded dynamic range will reflect the balance between light and shadow more naturally.

Another advantage of the new sensors is the higher data readout speed and energy efficiency. This not only speeds up the photography process but also helps save battery power. Apple specialists aim to bring iPhone 18 cameras closer to a professional level through this optimization.

Strategic Diversification

Apple has always followed a strategy of purchasing key components from multiple suppliers. This method allows the company to avoid dependence on a single partner, diversify risks, and gain an advantage in price negotiations. While Sony has long been the sole sensor supplier for iPhone cameras, Samsung's entry into the market will intensify competition.

For technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, this news is significant as it may directly affect the price and quality of the devices. The introduction of Samsung sensors is expected to take the night mode capabilities of iPhone cameras to a new level, which could further increase the demand for iPhone smartphones among local users.

As a reminder, photos of batteries intended for different regions for the iPhone 18 Pro Max models previously appeared online. This indicates that Apple is already actively working on the 2026 flagships.

AppleiPhone 18SamsungSonyTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

AI Race: Google's Energy Consumption Increased by 37 PercentAI Race: Google's Energy Consumption Increased by 37 PercentToday, 19:20Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Expected to Set Battery Capacity RecordSamsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Expected to Set Battery Capacity RecordToday, 18:57T2 Operator Makes Free International Roaming Internet PermanentT2 Operator Makes Free International Roaming Internet PermanentToday, 18:21Samsung foldable smartphone prices to surge: Z Fold 8 Ultra expected to set a recordSamsung foldable smartphone prices to surge: Z Fold 8 Ultra expected to set a recordToday, 17:53Microsoft's Unexpected Move: Google Account Login Now Available in Edge BrowserMicrosoft's Unexpected Move: Google Account Login Now Available in Edge BrowserToday, 17:30A Serious Rival to Starlink: Amazon Launches Its Satellite InternetA Serious Rival to Starlink: Amazon Launches Its Satellite InternetToday, 16:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features