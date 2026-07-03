Revolution in iPhone 18 Cameras: Apple Abandons Long-term Sony Monopoly

Apple is breaking a long-standing tradition in its upcoming smartphones — the iPhone 18 series — by starting a partnership with Samsung for camera sensor supply. This decision takes the technological alliance between the two biggest rivals in the smartphone market to a new level and limits Sony's long-term monopoly in the iPhone camera segment. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to Mydrivers, the South Korean giant will produce special image sensors for the iPhone 18 at its plant in Austin, Texas, USA. This is a strategically important event for Apple, as the company is succeeding for the first time in having one of the main components of its smartphones produced directly within the United States.

New Technological Capabilities

The new sensors being developed by Samsung for the iPhone are based on a three-layer architecture. This technology serves to significantly increase pixel density. As a result, users will be able to take high-quality, noise-free, and clear photos even in low-light conditions. Additionally, the expanded dynamic range will reflect the balance between light and shadow more naturally.

Another advantage of the new sensors is the higher data readout speed and energy efficiency. This not only speeds up the photography process but also helps save battery power. Apple specialists aim to bring iPhone 18 cameras closer to a professional level through this optimization.

Strategic Diversification

Apple has always followed a strategy of purchasing key components from multiple suppliers. This method allows the company to avoid dependence on a single partner, diversify risks, and gain an advantage in price negotiations. While Sony has long been the sole sensor supplier for iPhone cameras, Samsung's entry into the market will intensify competition.

For technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, this news is significant as it may directly affect the price and quality of the devices. The introduction of Samsung sensors is expected to take the night mode capabilities of iPhone cameras to a new level, which could further increase the demand for iPhone smartphones among local users.

As a reminder, photos of batteries intended for different regions for the iPhone 18 Pro Max models previously appeared online. This indicates that Apple is already actively working on the 2026 flagships.