Postecoglou joins Al Nassr

·33·Sport
Postecoglou joins Al Nassr

Former Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou will continue his career in Saudi Arabia.

The Al Nassr press service officially announced that the Australian specialist has been appointed as the team's new head coach.

Two-year contract signed

It has been reported that Ange Postecoglou signed an employment contract with the Riyadh club for two years.

The experienced coach will now prepare Al Nassr to compete for trophies in both domestic and international competitions.

Postecoglou's extensive coaching experience

Throughout his career, the specialist has worked with several renowned teams.

These include:

  • The Australian national team;

  • Celtic;

  • Tottenham;

  • Nottingham Forest;

among others.

Last position was at Nottingham Forest

Postecoglou's most recent position before Al Nassr was with England's Nottingham Forest club.

He left the team in October 2025.

Now, the Australian specialist begins a new chapter in his career, working at one of Saudi Arabia's most famous clubs.

Ange PostecoglouAl NassrTottenhamNottingham ForestSaudi Arabia
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