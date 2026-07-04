AI Could Not Replace Humans: Companies Are Bringing Employees Back

In recent years, many global companies have attempted to replace their employees with artificial intelligence (AI) systems in order to reduce costs and increase efficiency. However, in practice, automation technologies are proving helpless in the face of human experience and the ability to make complex decisions. According to CNBC, large corporations that previously laid off employees are now beginning to rehire specialists en masse. Ixbt.com reports .

One of the most striking examples of this trend was Ford Motor Company. Having attempted to fully automate quality control processes, the company, after failing to achieve the expected results, not only brought back over 350 engineers but also promoted them. The company's management acknowledged that machine analysis systems cannot match human experience in interpreting complex manufacturing data.

Charles Poon, Vice President of Automotive Engineering at Ford, emphasized that artificial intelligence can be an excellent tool, but its effectiveness directly depends on the quality of the data it learns from and the context of its application. Without the human factor, the technology is prone to unexpected failures and inaccuracies.

Problems in Customer Service and HR

Australia's Commonwealth Bank of Australia financial institution also faced a similar problem. As a result of replacing customer support employees with voice AI bots, the load on the call center increased dramatically. The system made errors in processing complex customer requests, as a result of which the bank was forced to restore its operator staff.

Technology giant IBM also made changes to its strategy. Although the company has partially automated HR processes, it announced a plan to hire new employees in the US by 2026. According to IBM representatives, tasks related to ethics, situation assessment, and strategic decision-making still require human involvement.

The results of a study conducted by HR company Orgvue revealed the following interesting facts:

39 percent of managers admitted to laying off employees due to the introduction of artificial intelligence;

However, more than half of those who made this decision later realized they had made a mistake;

According to recruiting firm Robert Half, one-third of jobs eliminated due to automation have been restored.

Today, despite billions of dollars being invested in artificial intelligence infrastructure, the role of the technology in the global market is being reconsidered. AI is now being interpreted not as a force that replaces employees, but as an instrument that assists them. Particularly in areas requiring communication, non-standard thinking, and extensive experience, the human factor remains of decisive importance.