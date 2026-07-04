AI Could Not Replace Humans: Companies Are Bringing Employees Back

·7·Technology
AI Could Not Replace Humans: Companies Are Bringing Employees Back

In recent years, many global companies have attempted to replace their employees with artificial intelligence (AI) systems in order to reduce costs and increase efficiency. However, in practice, automation technologies are proving helpless in the face of human experience and the ability to make complex decisions. According to CNBC, large corporations that previously laid off employees are now beginning to rehire specialists en masse. Ixbt.com reports .

One of the most striking examples of this trend was Ford Motor Company. Having attempted to fully automate quality control processes, the company, after failing to achieve the expected results, not only brought back over 350 engineers but also promoted them. The company's management acknowledged that machine analysis systems cannot match human experience in interpreting complex manufacturing data.

Charles Poon, Vice President of Automotive Engineering at Ford, emphasized that artificial intelligence can be an excellent tool, but its effectiveness directly depends on the quality of the data it learns from and the context of its application. Without the human factor, the technology is prone to unexpected failures and inaccuracies.

Problems in Customer Service and HR

Australia's Commonwealth Bank of Australia financial institution also faced a similar problem. As a result of replacing customer support employees with voice AI bots, the load on the call center increased dramatically. The system made errors in processing complex customer requests, as a result of which the bank was forced to restore its operator staff.

Technology giant IBM also made changes to its strategy. Although the company has partially automated HR processes, it announced a plan to hire new employees in the US by 2026. According to IBM representatives, tasks related to ethics, situation assessment, and strategic decision-making still require human involvement.

The results of a study conducted by HR company Orgvue revealed the following interesting facts:

  • 39 percent of managers admitted to laying off employees due to the introduction of artificial intelligence;
  • However, more than half of those who made this decision later realized they had made a mistake;
  • According to recruiting firm Robert Half, one-third of jobs eliminated due to automation have been restored.

Today, despite billions of dollars being invested in artificial intelligence infrastructure, the role of the technology in the global market is being reconsidered. AI is now being interpreted not as a force that replaces employees, but as an instrument that assists them. Particularly in areas requiring communication, non-standard thinking, and extensive experience, the human factor remains of decisive importance.

Artificial IntelligenceAutomationTechnologyFordIBM
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

The New Language of the AI World: Key Terms You Need to Know in 2024The New Language of the AI World: Key Terms You Need to Know in 2024Today, 02:23The Era of 2G Networks Ends in the USA: T-Mobile Shuts Down Last StationsThe Era of 2G Networks Ends in the USA: T-Mobile Shuts Down Last StationsToday, 01:57NASA Launches Rescue Operation for Swift, One of the Oldest Space TelescopesNASA Launches Rescue Operation for Swift, One of the Oldest Space TelescopesToday, 01:25Is OnePlus Leaving the Global Market: Smartphones Out of Stock in US and UKIs OnePlus Leaving the Global Market: Smartphones Out of Stock in US and UKToday, 00:55Serious Failure in Steam Machine Consoles: "Red Line of Death" AppearsSerious Failure in Steam Machine Consoles: "Red Line of Death" AppearsToday, 00:29NASA Reveals Causes of Boeing Starliner Project FailuresNASA Reveals Causes of Boeing Starliner Project FailuresYesterday, 23:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features