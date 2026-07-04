The Era of 2G Networks Ends in the USA: T-Mobile Shuts Down Last Stations

·7·Technology
The Era of 2G Networks Ends in the USA: T-Mobile Shuts Down Last Stations

A historic turning point is occurring in the US telecommunications market: the country's last 2G network is officially ceasing operations. T-Mobile announced that it will completely shut down its second-generation networks on August 3 of this year. With this decision, the era of 2G technology in the United States comes to a complete end, and the country fully transitions to modern communication standards. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

T-Mobile maintained this obsolete network much longer than its competitors. According to the company, this step was taken to provide owners of old phones and business representatives using corporate systems based on 2G additional time to migrate to new standards. Now, this technological transition period is considered complete.

International Roaming and Technical Issues

According to ixbt.com, the 2G network served for a long time not only as a channel for local subscribers but also as a backup for travelers in international roaming. In particular, second-generation networks played a crucial role in making voice calls via devices that do not support VoLTE technology.

T-Mobile representatives stated that over the last 2.5 years, they have carried out extensive work with foreign partners to prepare the infrastructure. The goal is to ensure that the quality of voice communication and data transmission does not deteriorate after the 2G network is shut down. This is especially important for foreign tourists visiting the USA.

Competitors' Experience and the Future

Other major American operators said goodbye to 2G much earlier. For example, AT&T completely shut down its second-generation networks in 2017, and Verizon did so in 2020. T-Mobile is the last company on this list, and its decision completely closes the 2G chapter in the history of US communications.

This process is also a specific signal for developing markets like Uzbekistan. Although 2G and 3G networks are still widely used in our country, the global trend shows that frequency resources must be freed up for more efficient technologies such as 4G LTE and 5G. Maintaining obsolete networks brings additional costs and technological limitations for operators.

In conclusion, the shutdown of the 2G network is not just a farewell to old button phones, but a full transition to the era of high-speed internet and quality voice communication. Now, users who wish to stay connected within the USA must own devices that support at least the 4G standard.

T-Mobile2GUSATechnologyTelecommunications
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