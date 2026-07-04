Chelsea Women sign Japanese talent Manaka Matsukubo

·29·Sport
Chelsea Women sign Japanese talent Manaka Matsukubo

London-based Chelsea has completed another major transfer in the women's football market. The English champions officially announced the signing of Japanese midfielder Manaka Matsukubo , who impressed in the USA's NWSL. This transfer is seen as a crucial step in strengthening the London club's midfield and maintaining their international dominance. This was reported by Goal.com news source.

The 21-year-old player North Carolina Courage was transferred from. The parties signed a five-year contract. The fact that Matsukubo was named the best midfielder in the US championship last season proves her high potential. Her technical skill and vision are expected to play a decisive role in the 'Blues' tactical schemes for the new season.

Successful career in the USA

Manaka Matsukubo's professional career developed rapidly. In 2023, at 18, she debuted on loan with North Carolina Courage. Having proven herself in a short time, the player signed a full contract in 2024. Her statistics in American football are impressive: 19 goals and 10 assists in 58 appearances.

The 2025 season was particularly unforgettable for the Japanese star. She won the title of NWSL's best midfielder, recording 11 goals and four assists. Her goal in the NWSL Challenge Cup final and being named the tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP) attracted the attention of European giants.

A new challenge and a dream come true

After the transfer, Matsukubo shared her emotions. According to her, joining Chelsea is a childhood dream come true. "I am very excited because Chelsea is a world-famous club with a rich history. I have followed this team since childhood and want to help continue their tradition of winning," the player noted in an interview on the club's official website.

Matsukubo has already established herself internationally. She has played 19 matches for the Japan national team, scoring two goals. She contributed significantly to the national team's success in the SheBelieves Cup and the victory over Australia in the Asian Cup. Now she will showcase her skills in the English Women's Super League, one of Europe's strongest championships.

This transfer is beneficial for Chelsea not only from a sporting perspective but also for increasing its prestige in the Asian market. Experts believe that Matsukubo's playing style will quickly adapt to the London club's attacking football and she will become one of the team's new leaders.

ChelseaTransferWomen's FootballJapanNWSL
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