Is OnePlus Leaving the Global Market: Smartphones Out of Stock in US and UK

·31·Technology
Is OnePlus Leaving the Global Market: Smartphones Out of Stock in US and UK

An ambiguous situation has arisen around the popular tech brand OnePlus. Products have almost completely disappeared from the company's official online stores in the UK and US, raising various doubts about the brand's future in these major markets. This situation applies not only to smartphones but also to tablets and wearables. Ixbt.com reports on this.

According to ixbt.com, most devices in the catalog of the official OnePlus store in the UK have vanished. Warnings that products are out of stock have appeared on many pages for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless headphones. Specifically, flagship models such as OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R, as well as Pad 3 and Pad Go 2 tablets, are unavailable for purchase.

At the same time, all types of OnePlus Watch and brand headphones have also disappeared from sale. For now, these devices can be found through third-party retailers like Amazon UK, but experts believe this is likely just the sale of remaining warehouse stock.

The situation in the US market and retailer reactions

The situation is no better across the ocean. According to Android Authority, OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R smartphones in the US are available only in a few configurations. Most interestingly, Best Buy, a major US electronics retail chain, has completely stopped selling the brand's products. The OnePlus assortment on the Amazon platform has also sharply decreased.

This situation is unfolding against the backdrop of reports that OnePlus is restructuring its international business. Previously, information spread that in several European countries, the company is focusing more on actively promoting Oppo smartphones. It is known that OnePlus and Oppo brands belong to the same holding and their strategies are often merged.

So far, OnePlus management has not issued an official statement regarding leaving the UK or US markets. The exact reasons for the device shortage have also not been disclosed. This could be a temporary logistics issue or a sharp turn in the brand's global strategy.

For the Uzbekistan market, OnePlus products mainly enter through unofficial channels and international suppliers. If the brand limits its activities in Western markets, this could affect global prices and the speed at which new models reach our region. For now, tech enthusiasts are waiting for an official comment from the company.

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