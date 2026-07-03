Six-time EPL champion joins Fenerbahçe

Turkey's Fenerbahçe club has officially announced the transfer of Manchester City defender Nathan Aké.

The 31-year-old Dutch footballer will continue his career in the Turkish league after winning numerous trophies in England.

Aké will join the team at the training camp in Austria

Nathan Aké is currently on vacation after participating in the 2026 World Cup with the Netherlands national team.

It has been reported that once his break ends, the defender will join Fenerbahçe's pre-season training camp currently taking place in Austria.

Four-time champion with Manchester City

Aké had been playing for Manchester City since 2020.

The Dutch footballer won the English Premier League title four times with the Manchester side.

He has been one of the team's key players due to his ability to play both as a center-back and a left-back.

Started his career at Chelsea

Nathan Aké also played for Chelsea during the early part of his professional career.

The young defender celebrated the English championship twice more with the London club. Thus, Aké has been an EPL champion a total of six times throughout his career.

Netherlands exited the World Cup early

Nathan Aké participated in the 2026 World Cup with the Netherlands national team.

However, the Dutch were defeated 2-3 in a penalty shootout after finishing the regular time 1-1 against Morocco in the round of 32.

Now, the experienced defender opens a new chapter in his career and will strive to help Fenerbahçe in their pursuit of trophies.