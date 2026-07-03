Six-time EPL champion joins Fenerbahçe

·29·Sport
Six-time EPL champion joins Fenerbahçe

Turkey's Fenerbahçe club has officially announced the transfer of Manchester City defender Nathan Aké.

The 31-year-old Dutch footballer will continue his career in the Turkish league after winning numerous trophies in England.

Aké will join the team at the training camp in Austria

Nathan Aké is currently on vacation after participating in the 2026 World Cup with the Netherlands national team.

It has been reported that once his break ends, the defender will join Fenerbahçe's pre-season training camp currently taking place in Austria.

Four-time champion with Manchester City

Aké had been playing for Manchester City since 2020.

The Dutch footballer won the English Premier League title four times with the Manchester side.

He has been one of the team's key players due to his ability to play both as a center-back and a left-back.

Started his career at Chelsea

Nathan Aké also played for Chelsea during the early part of his professional career.

The young defender celebrated the English championship twice more with the London club. Thus, Aké has been an EPL champion a total of six times throughout his career.

Netherlands exited the World Cup early

Nathan Aké participated in the 2026 World Cup with the Netherlands national team.

However, the Dutch were defeated 2-3 in a penalty shootout after finishing the regular time 1-1 against Morocco in the round of 32.

Now, the experienced defender opens a new chapter in his career and will strive to help Fenerbahçe in their pursuit of trophies.

FenerbahçeNathan AkéManchester CityNetherlands
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Could Cristiano Ronaldo Participate in the 2030 World CupCould Cristiano Ronaldo Participate in the 2030 World CupToday, 21:19New 30,000-seat stadium to be built in BukharaNew 30,000-seat stadium to be built in BukharaToday, 21:14Mourinho chooses new captain: who will wear the armband?Mourinho chooses new captain: who will wear the armband?Today, 20:46Former South Korea Head Coach Flies to US Following ThreatsFormer South Korea Head Coach Flies to US Following ThreatsToday, 20:42Doping Scandal in Tunisia: 8 Players Test PositiveDoping Scandal in Tunisia: 8 Players Test PositiveToday, 19:38Real Madrid Ready to Spend 223 Million Euros for Michael OliseReal Madrid Ready to Spend 223 Million Euros for Michael OliseToday, 19:14
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan