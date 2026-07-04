Historical Own Goal Record Broken at WC-2026

Another historical milestone has been reached at the 2026 World Cup. Following an own goal in the Round of 32 match between Australia and Egypt, the total number of own goals scored in the current tournament has reached 13.

Muhammad Hani scores against his own goal

During the match, Egypt national team defender Muhammad Hani accidentally scored in his own net.

This goal marks the 13th own goal recorded at WC-2026, breaking the previous record in the history of the tournament.

2018 result surpassed

The previous highest number of own goals was recorded during the 2018 World Cup.

In that tournament, players scored in their own nets a total of 12 times. At WC-2026, this figure reached 13 during the very first stage of the playoffs.

Total of 67 own goals in World Cup history

To date, a total of 67 own goals have been recorded in the history of the World Cups.

As the current tournament is still ongoing, this figure may increase further.

Draw in Australia vs Egypt match

Currently, the match between the Australian and Egyptian national teams is tied at 1:1.

The winner of this clash will advance to the Round of 16 of the World Cup.