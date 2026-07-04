Ancelotti speaks openly about Neymar's condition

Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti shared his thoughts on Neymar's physical fitness and his status within the team ahead of the World Cup 2026 round of 16 match against Norway.

Since the start of the tournament, the star forward has played a total of 14 minutes. He has come off the bench in only one of the four matches.

"Neymar can play 90 minutes"

Ancelotti emphasized that Neymar is currently ready to play a full match.

"Yes, he can play the full 90 minutes," said the Italian specialist.

Thus, it is not ruled out that the forward may receive more playing time in the crucial clash against Norway.

Not happy with limited playing time

The Brazil head coach did not hide that Neymar is dissatisfied with remaining on the bench. However, it was noted that the player is behaving professionally in this situation.

"He is not happy with this situation, but he is conducting himself very with dignity and is working at an excellent level in training," Ancelotti said.

"His teammates love him"

The specialist highly praised not only Neymar's footballing skills but also his human qualities.

"Neymar is a person who treats those around him with respect and is kind to people. His teammates love him," the coach said.

In Ancelotti's view, the experienced forward remains one of the most important players for the Brazilian national team.

High skill and humility

Carlo Ancelotti specifically highlighted Neymar's role in the team.

"He holds an important place in the team. His skill level is very high, yet at the same time, he is very humble. I am very pleased with him," he said.

The coach added that the forward's desire to take the field and help his team remains as strong as ever.

Brazil beat Japan with difficulty

The 2026 World Cup is continuing in stadiums across the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

In the round of 32, Brazil narrowly defeated the Japanese national team with a score of 2:1.

Now, Carlo Ancelotti and his pupils face another serious test against Norway for a spot in the quarterfinals. How much time Neymar will spend on the pitch in this match remains one of the most discussed topics ahead of the game.