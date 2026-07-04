Secret of Egypt's Victory: Why Did Players Watch Laptops During the Match

During the World Cup playoff stage, in a fierce clash against Australia, Egypt's national team coaching staff utilized modern technology and analytical methods to secure a historic victory. The most decisive moment — before the penalty shootout — when Egyptian players gathered around a laptop on the sidelines caught everyone's attention. As it turned out, this was no mere coincidence but a strategic move aimed at identifying the opposing goalkeeper's weaknesses. Goal.com report s.

According to Goal.com, Egypt's technical team organized an urgent briefing minutes before the penalty shootout began. Players were shown a video clip featuring the confrontation between Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe and Australia national team goalkeeper Mat Ryan. Through this analysis, the players were able to study the experienced goalkeeper's habits during penalty kicks.

Mbappe's Style and Mat Ryan Analysis

Through the laptop, the players carefully watched a clip from the match between Real Madrid and Levante. In that situation, Mat Ryan tries to distract Mbappe with various movements on the goal line, but the French forward calmly leaves him stranded. Using these frames, the Egyptians analyzed Ryan's diving direction and reaction time.

This preparation process once again proved how important data handling is in modern football. Egypt's coaches chose not to leave the fate-deciding 'lottery' to mere luck, but instead preferred to give each taker precise instructions. This allowed the players to stay mentally calm and focus entirely on their shots, shutting out the noise on the pitch.

The strategic video analysis proved especially valuable after Australia's national team decided to substitute their goalkeeper in the 119th minute. Although experienced Mat Ryan was brought on in place of Patrick Beach, the Egyptians had already 'decoded' his technical characteristics. As a result, the information gathered during the match paid off, and the Australian goalkeeper could not save a single penalty.

Psychological Edge and the Next Stage

According to Reuters, penalty shootout expert Geir Jordet praised Mbappe's decision-making speed. In his view, a shot taken immediately and decisively after the referee's whistle overcomes any goalkeeper's tricks. Egypt's team learned exactly this decisiveness from Mbappe and applied it in their own performance.

Egypt's national team will now face reigning world champions Argentina in the quarter-finals. In the match against Lionel Messi's side, the Egyptians are expected to rely not only on physical preparation but also on laptop analyses and an intellectual approach like this. Another flawless defensive performance and attacking precision will be required for the next sensation.