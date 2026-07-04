Bournemouth Strengthen Attack: Alvaro Rodriguez Transfer Finalised

·42·Sport
Bournemouth Strengthen Attack: Alvaro Rodriguez Transfer Finalised

Bournemouth, a representative of the English Premier League, has taken another important step towards renewing its attacking line. The club has reached an agreement on the transfer of Alvaro Rodriguez, a forward from Spanish club Elche. This transfer is expected to be financially very beneficial not only for the English and Spanish clubs, but also for Real Madrid. Goal.com reports .

According to reports, Bournemouth will initially pay £21.4 million for the 21-year-old Uruguayan striker. With bonuses, the transfer fee could reach £25.7 million (approximately €30 million). Alvaro Rodriguez is scheduled to undergo a medical on Monday and sign a long-term contract with the club running until June 2031.

Unexpected Revenue for Real Madrid

One of the parties benefiting the most from this deal is Real Madrid. When the "royal club" sold their academy graduate to Elche for just €2 million last year, they included a clause in the contract entitling them to 50% of the next transfer fee. Now, the Madrid side will see approximately €12.5 million in net profit from Alvaro Rodriguez's move to England.

This situation once again proves how effective the strategy employed by Real Madrid's management is when selling young talents. Although the club lets academy graduates go for modest sums, it continues to generate significant revenue by retaining half of their future transfer rights.

Bournemouth's New Strategy and Competition

Bournemouth recorded the best result in their history in the Premier League last season. The team's new head coach, Marco Rose, aims to further strengthen the squad and build a team capable of competing for European places. Alvaro Rodriguez caught the scouts' attention last season, making 34 La Liga appearances and contributing 7 goals and 5 assists.

The arrival of the young Uruguayan star will clearly intensify competition in the team's attack. He will compete with Evanilson for a place in the starting lineup. At the same time, this transfer puts the future of Turkish striker Enes Unal at the club in question. It is said that Bournemouth's management is ready to let Unal go if a suitable offer arrives.

According to GOAL.com, Bournemouth is working not only on signing new players but also on keeping its key members. In particular, Alex Scott, who has attracted interest from a number of Premier League giants, is expected to stay at the club. Alvaro Rodriguez's transfer is expected to take the "Cherries'" attacking potential to a new level.

BournemouthReal MadridTransferFootballPremier League
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Abdulkarim: "We're Not Playing Only Against Messi"Abdulkarim: "We're Not Playing Only Against Messi"Today, 16:18Lisandro Martinez Admits He Considered Ending His Career Due to Severe InjuryLisandro Martinez Admits He Considered Ending His Career Due to Severe InjuryToday, 16:11Ter Stegen Expected to Continue Career in the Netherlands: Barcelona and Ajax Reach AgreementTer Stegen Expected to Continue Career in the Netherlands: Barcelona and Ajax Reach AgreementToday, 15:59France suffer major blow: to face Paraguay without TchouaméniFrance suffer major blow: to face Paraguay without TchouaméniToday, 15:19Egypt Striker: «Today we made 120 million Egyptians happy»Egypt Striker: «Today we made 120 million Egyptians happy»Today, 15:14Fan's heart stops after team's defeatFan's heart stops after team's defeatToday, 15:07
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan