Bournemouth, a representative of the English Premier League, has taken another important step towards renewing its attacking line. The club has reached an agreement on the transfer of Alvaro Rodriguez, a forward from Spanish club Elche. This transfer is expected to be financially very beneficial not only for the English and Spanish clubs, but also for Real Madrid. Goal.com reports .

According to reports, Bournemouth will initially pay £21.4 million for the 21-year-old Uruguayan striker. With bonuses, the transfer fee could reach £25.7 million (approximately €30 million). Alvaro Rodriguez is scheduled to undergo a medical on Monday and sign a long-term contract with the club running until June 2031.

Unexpected Revenue for Real Madrid

One of the parties benefiting the most from this deal is Real Madrid. When the "royal club" sold their academy graduate to Elche for just €2 million last year, they included a clause in the contract entitling them to 50% of the next transfer fee. Now, the Madrid side will see approximately €12.5 million in net profit from Alvaro Rodriguez's move to England.

This situation once again proves how effective the strategy employed by Real Madrid's management is when selling young talents. Although the club lets academy graduates go for modest sums, it continues to generate significant revenue by retaining half of their future transfer rights.

Bournemouth's New Strategy and Competition

Bournemouth recorded the best result in their history in the Premier League last season. The team's new head coach, Marco Rose, aims to further strengthen the squad and build a team capable of competing for European places. Alvaro Rodriguez caught the scouts' attention last season, making 34 La Liga appearances and contributing 7 goals and 5 assists.

The arrival of the young Uruguayan star will clearly intensify competition in the team's attack. He will compete with Evanilson for a place in the starting lineup. At the same time, this transfer puts the future of Turkish striker Enes Unal at the club in question. It is said that Bournemouth's management is ready to let Unal go if a suitable offer arrives.

According to GOAL.com, Bournemouth is working not only on signing new players but also on keeping its key members. In particular, Alex Scott, who has attracted interest from a number of Premier League giants, is expected to stay at the club. Alvaro Rodriguez's transfer is expected to take the "Cherries'" attacking potential to a new level.