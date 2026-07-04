When will the foul odor problem in Sergeli be resolved?

·2·Society
When will the foul odor problem in Sergeli be resolved?

Concrete tasks have been set to eliminate the foul odor problem around the wastewater treatment facility that has long been tormenting residents of the Sergeli and Yangihayot districts. At the same time, plans are underway to upgrade roads, bus stops, traffic lights, and public transport infrastructure in the area.

Modern filters to be installed

Officials have been tasked with installing modern filtration equipment at the wastewater intake facility by September 1.

This measure aims to reduce the unpleasant odor felt in the Sergeli and Yangihayot districts and to create an environmentally comfortable environment for residents.

A new wastewater treatment facility to be built

Starting next year, construction of a modern wastewater treatment facility will begin in the Quyi Chirchiq district in cooperation with partners from the United Arab Emirates.

The new facility will have a capacity of 300,000 cubic meters per day. Once the project is operational, the load on the existing wastewater treatment facility in Sergeli is expected to decrease significantly.

455 "smart" traffic lights to be installed

This year, traffic safety is being reviewed along the main 23-kilometer road in the Sergeli district.

According to the plan:

  • 455 "smart" traffic lights will be installed at intersections;

  • 150 bus stops will be upgraded;

  • a parking lot with 10,000 spaces will be created.

These measures are expected to reduce congestion, create convenience for passengers, and improve safety on the roads.

BRT lane to be built in New Sergeli

Next year, plans call for building a dedicated 5.5-kilometer BRT lane for buses on Yangi Sergeli street.

This lane will connect with Shota Rustaveli street. As a result, public transport movement will speed up and passengers' travel time to their destinations may be reduced.

Bridge construction on Tashkent Ring Road to be accelerated

The need to accelerate the construction of a new bridge on the Tashkent Ring Road, which connects the Sergeli, Bektemir, and Yangihayot districts with other parts of the capital, was also emphasized.

This project plays an important role in improving transport links for the southern districts and reducing the load on main roads.

In your opinion, which problem should be solved first in Sergeli: the foul odor or traffic congestion?

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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