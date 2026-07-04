Which country's citizens live the most in Uzbekistan?

The number of foreign citizens living in Uzbekistan for more than a year has been announced. According to recent data, 56,860 foreign citizens permanently or long-term residing in the country have been registered.

The largest part of them lives in the city of Tashkent. It is recorded that 19,300 foreigners reside in the capital.

By country, Indian citizens took the first place. Their number reached 13,312. In second place are citizens of the Russian Federation (10,826), and in third place are citizens of Kazakhstan (9,425).

Additionally, 5,722 citizens of Tajikistan, 5,347 citizens of Turkmenistan, and 4,397 citizens of Kyrgyzstan reside in Uzbekistan.

The list also includes citizens of Pakistan (1,433), China (1,031), Turkey (811), and the Republic of Korea (691). The remaining 3,865 foreigners account for other countries.