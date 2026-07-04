Tashkent is becoming an even more convenient city for tourists

·2·Uzbekistan
Tashkent is becoming an even more convenient city for tourists

Since the beginning of the year, nearly 3 million foreign tourists have visited Tashkent. Now the capital plans to organize convenient pedestrian routes, digital maps, modern public toilets, and more trash bins for guests.

The main goal is to make walking around Tashkent easy, safe, and comfortable for both tourists and residents.

Free digital maps will be provided to tourists

The majority of foreign guests arriving in Tashkent prefer to walk to historical landmarks, markets, parks, cafes and restaurants, and tourist neighborhoods.

Therefore, the need for clear signposts, convenient tourist routes, and digital maps in the city was emphasized.

Officials were tasked with introducing maps showing Tashkent routes at the following locations:

  • bus stops;

  • railway stations;

  • the airport;

  • metro stations.

These maps will be available for free and easy download to mobile phones.

Cleanliness issues were critically reviewed

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that Tashkent has long been recognized as a clean, well-kept, and green city.

At the same time, the extent to which the level of cleanliness in the capital's streets, avenues, and parks meets the demands of residents and tourists was critically analyzed.

It was emphasized that cleanliness is not a simple everyday matter, but a city's culture and a society's value.

"Cleanliness begins at the doorstep"

Mahalla chairpersons, elders, and activists were tasked with broadly engaging residents in improvement works.

Specifically:

  • keeping areas clean;

  • planting trees;

  • regularly watering seedlings;

  • instilling ecological culture in youth.

It was particularly noted how important it is to instill the value of "Cleanliness begins at the doorstep" in the minds of the younger generation.

Modern public toilets to be built in every district

The shortage of public toilets for capital guests and residents out for a walk was also discussed separately.

Officials were tasked with developing a special program within one month. This year, 15–20 modern public toilets are planned to be built in every district.

Land plots for constructing these facilities will be put up for auction.

Trash bins to be increased

Measures will also be taken to significantly increase the number of trash bins on Tashkent's streets, recreational areas, and tourist zones.

If the plans are implemented, the capital is expected to become not only more convenient for tourists but also a cleaner and more orderly city.

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