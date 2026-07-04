New schools and artificial lakes to be built in Sergeli

It is planned to build new-type schools for students, create artificial lakes, and organize modern recreation areas along the canals in Sergeli district. These projects aim to reduce the high load on schools and create a comfortable, cool, and green environment for the population.

Schools operating at more than twice their capacity

Currently, in some schools in Sergeli, the number of students is 1.5–2 times higher than the capacity of the institution.

In order to solve this problem, it is proposed to build new-type schools that will allow doubling the number of student places.

According to the new project:

the sports hall will be located in the basement;

the cafeteria and workshop will be placed on the ground floor;

the upper floors will be fully allocated for classrooms.

This approach ensures efficient use of limited space and creates conditions for more children to study in one school.

"Capital experience" to be created

This year, each district of Tashkent city was tasked with testing the new approach in one school and one preschool educational organization.

Based on the results, a "capital experience" for building modern educational institutions will be formed.

Three artificial lakes to be built in Sergeli

In Tashkent, work is starting to create a total of 12 artificial lakes in order to create a cool microclimate for residents and tourists.

Three of them will be built in the following neighborhoods of Sergeli district:

Qo‘shqo‘rg‘on;

Sultonobod;

Farog‘atli neighborhoods.

The total area of these lakes will be 22 hectares.

It was decided that the lakes will not only moderate the climate of the capital, but also be turned into modern places for walking and recreation for the population.

A recreation area to be opened along the "Jo‘n" canal

Currently, concreting work has begun on a 5-kilometer section of the "Jo‘n" canal passing through Sergeli and Yangihayot districts.

The mayors of the two districts were tasked with organizing along the canal by the end of the year:

a modern recreation area;

a health trail for residents;

recreation zones.

A "green belt" to be created along the Chirchiq river

Work on strengthening the riverbed has also begun on a 16-kilometer section of the Chirchiq river passing through the territory of Tashkent.

Within the framework of the project, a "green belt", recreation areas, pedestrian and bicycle paths will be organized in an additional 300 hectares.

These changes are expected to significantly improve not only the infrastructure, but also the overall appearance and convenience for the population of Sergeli and Yangihayot.