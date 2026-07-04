Ter Stegen Expected to Continue Career in the Netherlands: Barcelona and Ajax Reach Agreement

·35·Sport
Ter Stegen Expected to Continue Career in the Netherlands: Barcelona and Ajax Reach Agreement

Barcelona of Catalonia and Ajax of the Netherlands have reached an oral agreement on the transfer of experienced goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen. Under this agreement, the German shot-stopper will defend the colors of the Amsterdam club on loan until the end of the season. This transfer is expected to be the next step for Barcelona not only in optimizing the squad but also in reducing the financial burden. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to information from AD, Barcelona's management has taken on the obligation to pay the majority of Ter Stegen's salary. This step is linked to the club's desire to reduce its overall wage bill and comply with the financial fair play rules set by La Liga. For the 34-year-old goalkeeper, this is a good opportunity to revive his career and gain regular playing practice.

Injuries and losing the competition

Ter Stegen's recent years at Barcelona have been quite unfortunate due to injuries. In 2025, a severe knee injury sidelined him for seven months. After that, he underwent surgery due to back problems. Last season, despite being loaned to Girona, he played only two matches there, suffered a muscle injury, and was forced to miss the rest of the season.

In the new Barcelona under Hansi Flick, Ter Stegen has lost his former status. He has now become the third-choice goalkeeper behind young Joan Garcia and experienced Wojciech Szczęsny. This situation has also affected the player's place in the German national team: Julian Nagelsmann preferred to trust Manuel Neuer in the squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Cooled relations with the club

According to Goal.com, relations between the player and the club management became significantly strained in August 2025. At that time, due to a misunderstanding over documents related to registering another player during Ter Stegen's injury, he was temporarily stripped of the captain's armband. Although the issue was quickly resolved and his status restored, the incident did not leave the atmosphere within the team unaffected.

Ter Stegen's current contract with Barcelona runs until 2028. Unpaid salaries from previous seasons are putting significant pressure on the club's budget. For this reason, loaning out the high-earning veteran is seen as the most suitable solution for both parties.

In the coming days, the goalkeeper is scheduled to fly to Amsterdam and undergo a medical examination. At Ajax, he can not only regain his physical condition but also restore his self-confidence. Barcelona, meanwhile, continues to rejuvenate the squad and ensure financial stability ahead of the 2026-27 season.

BarcelonaAjaxTer StegenTransferFootball
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