WC-2026. Round of 16. Argentina – Cape Verde 3:2 (see these goals)

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WC-2026. Round of 16. Argentina – Cape Verde 3:2 (see these goals)

Another dramatic match of the World Cup has come to an end. In the Round of 16, reigning champion Argentina faced debutant Cape Verde, encountered serious resistance, and only managed to secure victory in the extra time of a goal-rich 'drama'.

WC-2026. Round of 16
Argentina — Cape Verde 3:2
July 3, Miami
Goals: Messi (29), Lisandro Martinez (92), Borges (111, own goal) — D. Duarte (59), L. Cabral (103).

ArgentinaCape VerdeLionel MessiLisandro MartinezMiami
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