World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Goals from Australia - Egypt 3:5 match (video)

The Round of 16 stage of the World Cup is ongoing. The winner was not determined during regular time and extra time of the match between Australia and Egypt.

Then the teams tested their strength in a penalty shootout. The Egyptians won 4:2.

World Cup 2026. Round of 16 stage.

Australia — Egypt 1:1

Penalty shootout — 2:4

July 4, Arlington.

Goals: Hani 55 (own goal) — Ashur 13.