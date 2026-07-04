Turkish swimmer conquers the world's most dangerous strait

·1·World
Turkish swimmer conquers the world's most dangerous strait

Turkish ultra-marathon swimmer Aysu Turkoglu has successfully swum across Japan's Tsugaru Strait, considered one of the most dangerous open water routes in the world, without any breaks.

The strait is known for its strong currents, cold waters, and shark encounters. The distance covered by the athlete is said to be equivalent to placing nearly 36 Burj Khalifa buildings end to end.

According to the competition rules, swimmers are strictly prohibited from leaning on anything, resting, or receiving assistance from an escort boat along the way. Even a short break can result in the result being invalidated.

During the challenge, Aysu had to overcome not only strong waves and cold water, but also prolonged hunger and physical exhaustion. Nevertheless, she successfully reached the finish line and achieved another historic result.

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