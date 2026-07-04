Today's Sure Prediction: Which National Teams Will Advance to the Next Round

Our 9 consecutive predictions in the playoff matches held on July 1, 2, and 3 were correct. Now it's the turn of the first two Round of 16 matches at the 2026 World Cup — Canada — Morocco and Paraguay — France .

In football, there are no 100% guarantees — the ball is round, and VAR sometimes writes its own script. However, considering the teams' current form, the level of opponents, and squad capabilities, our pick today is clear: Morocco and France will advance to the next round.

Canada — Morocco: African experience will prevail

Canada defeated South Africa 1:0 in the Round of 32. However, the team scored the decisive goal only at the end of the match, and the next opponent is at a significantly higher level.

Morocco, on the other hand, eliminated the strong Netherlands in a penalty shootout. The team has faced tougher opponents throughout the tournament and stands out with its defensive discipline, technical players, and rapid counter-attacks. In the betting market, Morocco is also the clear favorite to advance to the next round.

Canada's high pressing and intense football could cause Morocco some problems. But a team featuring players like Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz, and Ismael Saibari knows how to handle pressure and exploit open spaces.

Our prediction: Morocco advances to the next round.

Predicted score: Canada 1:2 Morocco

Confidence level: 72 percent

Paraguay — France: no repeat of the sensation this time

Paraguay caused a major sensation by defeating Germany in a penalty shootout in the Round of 32. The team plays with defensive discipline, doesn't shy away from a battle, and is prepared to take the game to penalties.

However, France remains one of the most convincing teams in the tournament so far. Didier Deschamps' side won all their group matches and beat Sweden 3:0 in the Round of 32. An attacking line featuring Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Michael Olise will be a very tough test for Paraguay's defense.

Aurelien Tchouameni will miss the match due to injury and is expected to be replaced by Manu Kone. But the depth of France's bench allows them to cover this loss almost imperceptibly.

Paraguay's victory against Germany cannot be dismissed. Nevertheless, the team creates few dangerous attacking situations, and against France, simply defending may not be enough. The betting market also rates the French as overwhelming favorites.

Our prediction: France wins in regular time.

Predicted score: Paraguay 0:2 France

Confidence level: 88 percent

Our trusted teams today

Morocco — advances to the quarter-finals.

France — advances to the quarter-finals.

The safest pick — both teams advancing to the next round. As for exact scores, we expect Morocco to win 2:1 and France 2:0.

So, to extend our streak of correct predictions to 11, today we're backing France and Morocco.