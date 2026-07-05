Messi's words to Vozinya revealed...

Cape Verde national team goalkeeper Jozimar Vozinya has revealed his conversation with Lionel Messi following the dramatic match against Argentina in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

The experienced goalkeeper, who is over 40 years old, said that the Argentine star praised his performance and told him that all the people of Cape Verde should be proud of him.

"Your people should be proud of you"

After the match, which Argentina won 3-2, Vozinya approached Messi.

"He hugged me and said: 'You played great. Your people should be proud of you'," the goalkeeper recalled.

Hearing such warm words from one of the greatest players in football history became an unforgettable event for Vozinya.

How did Vozinya respond to Messi?

The Cape Verdean shot-stopper expressed his gratitude to the Argentine footballer, calling him the best player.

"It was an unimaginable moment for me. I told him: 'Thank you, Leo. You are the best'," said Vozinya.

He also asked for Messi's jersey

During the conversation, Vozinya asked Messi to swap jerseys.

Leo told him that he would give him his jersey in the tunnel after the interviews.

"Moments like these will stay in my heart forever," said the Cape Verdean goalkeeper.

Vozinya became one of the heroes of the World Cup

Cape Verde put up a worthy fight against Argentina, taking the match into extra time. However, they were defeated 2-3 in the decisive minutes and exited the tournament.

Despite this, Vozinya became one of the most notable goalkeepers of the tournament with his confident actions, numerous saves, and experience during this World Cup.

While Argentina won on the scoreboard, one of the most sincere moments after the game took place between Vozinya and Messi.