Official demanding 6 mln soums for pharmacy license arrested

·18·Society
Official demanding 6 mln soums for pharmacy license arrested

It is reported that money was demanded from an entrepreneur wishing to open a new pharmacy branch in Tashkent region in exchange for resolving the licensing issue. A criminal case has been initiated against the responsible official.

Entrepreneur applied for a license

An entrepreneur registered in Tashkent region applied for a license to the state institution "Pharmaceutical Products Safety Center" under the Ministry of Health with the aim of opening a new pharmacy branch.

However, it was revealed that a center employee demanded money from him during the licensing process.

6 million soums demanded

According to reports, the chief specialist of the Center's Licensing and Control Department promised the entrepreneur to resolve the license positively through responsible acquaintances.

In return, he demanded 6 million soums.

Part of the money received

According to preliminary information, the employee received 4 million soums of the demanded money.

However, after the remaining 2 million soums were not paid, the entrepreneur's license application was rejected.

Criminal case initiated

In connection with this incident, a criminal case has been initiated against the center employee by the Investigation Department under the Tashkent City Department of Internal Affairs.

He has been charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code:

  • Article 168;

  • Articles 25, 211.

Currently, investigative actions aimed at clarifying all the details of the incident are ongoing.

TashkentPharmaceutical Products Safety CenterMinistry of Health
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