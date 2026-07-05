Why did Real Madrid abandon the Enzo Fernandez transfer?

·0·Sport
Why did Real Madrid abandon the Enzo Fernandez transfer?

Madrid's Real Madrid club has decided not to sign Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez during the summer transfer window. The club's management believes the Argentine player's playing style does not fully fit the team's current plans.

Real Madrid puts an end to rumors

According to journalist Ramon Alvarez, the Madrid side has also issued an official statement to put an end to the constant reports about Enzo Fernandez's transfer.

Thus, the likelihood of the 24-year-old midfielder moving to the Santiago Bernabeu in the near future has practically been ruled out.

The reason — Valverde and Bellingham

According to the source, Real Madrid's management believes that Enzo Fernandez cannot tactically fit well enough on the same line as Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham.

The Madrid club plans to build the midfield around Valverde and Bellingham in the future. For this reason, spending a large sum on another expensive central midfielder has been deemed impractical.

Enzo's price is 90 million euros

The Transfermarkt portal estimates Enzo Fernandez's current market value at 90 million euros.

The Argentine footballer remains one of Chelsea's key players. However, there was no place for him in Real Madrid's current transfer strategy.

Now the Madrid side is expected to focus on strengthening other positions in the squad rather than the midfield.

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