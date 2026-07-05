A new subsidy procedure for student dormitories has been introduced

·21·Society
A new subsidy procedure for student dormitories has been introduced

The procedure for building and financing student housing on the basis of public-private partnership has been updated in Uzbekistan. Now entrepreneurs will build modern dormitories, and the state will cover a part of the construction and maintenance costs.

The new system is aimed at increasing the number of housing places for students, attracting the private sector, and improving conditions in dormitories.

The project must have at least 200 places

According to the government decision, new projects based on public-private partnership must provide for the construction of student housing with at least 200 places.

Entrepreneurs will build, equip, and manage the dormitory based on an agreement signed with the state.

The state, in turn, will allocate subsidies up to 50 percent of the construction costs for each dormitory place within the established limit.

A part of the students' payment will be covered

The amount of payment for living in the dormitory will be determined based on an agreement between the state and the private partner.

For students placed through the admission commission, the state will cover up to 50 percent of the costs of maintaining and using the dormitory at the expense of the state budget.

Subsidies are calculated based on the biometric identification of students through a special electronic platform. This allows the funds to be allocated specifically for students actually living in the dormitory.

Other students can also be placed in vacant places

If there are vacant places in the student housing, it is allowed to place students studying at other higher education institutions there as well.

Also, on the land plot allocated for the dormitory, the remaining empty areas other than the dormitory places specified in the agreement can be used for entrepreneurial activity.

Here, a canteen, domestic services, trade, or other service facilities for students can be organized.

The practice of building 50-place dormitories is canceled

From July 1, 2026, the practice of building new 50-place dormitories by entrepreneurs based on the order of state higher education institutions is canceled.

However, previously started projects will not be stopped. They will continue under the current procedure until the expiration of the signed agreements.

Through the new system, it is planned to increase large and modern student housing and to cover young people in need of dormitories.

Uzbekistan
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